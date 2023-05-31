3 underdogs who can gain huge wins at ONE Fight Night 11

Stacked with high-profile contests from top to bottom, including two massive world title fights, ONE Fight Night 11 looks to carry on ONE Championship’s run of stellar events throughout 2023.

Emanating live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 9, the 10-fight card will showcase the organization’s top contenders from MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

While fans are expecting the usual suspects to carry on their impressive streaks come fight night, there are several youngsters and underdogs who are keen to leave the iconic venue with a statement win.

Without any further ado, here are three underdogs who can propel themselves to new career heights at ONE Fight Night 11, which will be available live and for free for North American fans with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

#3. Arian Sadikovic

German striking dynamo Arian Sadikovic squares off against one of his trickiest assignments to date in legendary Dutchman Nieky Holzken.

As always the case, when competing against someone with the Dutch star’s CV, the 28-year-old finds himself as the underdog. However, that label shouldn’t deter him.

Sadikovic knows how to compete against foes with intelligent hands, and that experience could come to good use against Holzken, who packs blistering punching power and technicality in the ‘sweet science’.

Holzken, on the wrong end of 30, has looked like a shadow of his former self in recent outings too, and this could be another factor that could open the doors for the German to punch his ticket to another shot at Regian Eersel’s crown.

If Sadikovic can get into his rival’s head from the get-go, there’s every reason to believe the man known as ‘Game Over’ could go for the finish and – quite literally – force Holzken to ponder about calling it a day on his glorious career.

#2. Tayfun Ozcan

It’s a make-or-break moment for Dutch-Turkish superstar Tayfun Ozcan when he returns against former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn on the June 9 bill.

‘Turbine’ has failed to live up to his hype since his debut two years ago, gaining only one win from three outings on the ONE Championship stage. That, by all means, does not showcase the level of fighter that he truly is.

Ozcan has only shared the circle against some of the most notorious strikers on the planet – Enriko Kehl, Marat Grigorian, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. Understandably, things can’t be all prim and proper when your opponents are multi-time kickboxing world champions.

But a perfect way for him to get back on track would be to take out the former titleholder of the division in his backyard – a moment that will propel him back to the upper end of the most stacked striking weight class of ONE Championship.

#1. Dmitry Menshikov

Line them up, and he will knock them down. That has been the case for debuting star Dmitry Menshikov throughout his professional journey.

With 19 knockout wins from 27 fights, the Russian doesn’t need to remind anyone where his greatest strengths rest.

Though many have fallen prey to his truck-like fists and kicking artillery, the newcomer’s rival in the main event of ONE Championship’s 11th installment on Prime Video isn’t one to fall victim to such monstrosity.

Eersel has proved time and time again that he is the most strategically intelligent fighter on the ONE roster, and he has two divisional straps – in Muay Thai and kickboxing – to back his case.

But if he does find the slightest of flaws or capitalize on the smallest of openings, Menshikov can leave the arena with quite possibly one of the best storylines of ONE Championship this year.

