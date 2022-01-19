5 bold predictions for UFC 270

UFC 270, the first UFC pay-per-view for 2022, will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. The fight will be for the unification of the heavyweight title.

The main event has an interesting story behind it. Gane and 'The Predator' used to be training partners at MMA Factory and did sparring together. After Ngannou's loss to Stipe Miocic in their first encounter at UFC 220, the Cameroonian decided to leave the gym that was being headed by coach Fernand Lopez.

The co-main event will feature another title fight as Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will lock horns for the third time for flyweight gold.

Along with these two fights, there are various other interesting matchups scheduled for January 22. One of them is the bantamweight scrap between Cody Stamann and Said Nurmagomedov. Another is the welterweight contest between Andre Fialho and the always entertaining Michel Pereira.

There's a lot of hype around the January 22 event so, on that note, let's take a look at five bold predictions for UFC 270:

#5. Said Nurmagomedov will score a comfortable win over Cody Stamann at UFC 270

Said Nurmagomedov is an interesting prospect in the UFC with a lot of potential. The Dagestani has had four fights in the UFC and has won three of them. In his last fight, Nurmagomedov scored a highly impressive knockout against Mark Striegl less than a minute into the opening round.

Cody Stamann, on the other hand, is going through a rough patch in the UFC. 'Spartan' has managed to win only one of his last four fights.

The momentum seems to be on Nurmagomedov's side as the 29-year-old has won eight out of his last nine fights. So it is likely that the Dagestani will score a comfortable decision victory on January 22.

