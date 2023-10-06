"50 caliber Adamantium bullet to the dome" - Jake and Logan Paul talk how Nina Agdal lawsuit will force Dillon Danis to fight

Logan Paul and Jake Paul are convinced Dillon Danis won't pull out of his boxing match against 'The Maverick' on October 14. The famous YouTubers-turned-boxers recently discussed Logan Paul's fight against Danis and outlined how the Bellator welterweight needs the purse money to avoid financial ruin.

Danis is gearing up to make a long-awaited return to combat sports in a boxing match against Paul at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. Over the past few weeks, Danis has been relentlessly attacking Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, on social media to get under his opponent's skin.

Given the unsavory nature of his attacks, Danis was hit with lawsuits from the Danish supermodel. In the aftermath, he threatened to pull out of the bout if she kept taking legal action against him. However, Logan Paul and Jake Paul don't think that's a possibility, given Danis' apparently weak financial situation.

During a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the YouTubers discussed Danis' claims about needing $400,000 on lawyer fees and how the legal expenses will force him to show up for the fight. Logan Paul said:

"There's more counts coming. It's heavy dude. I'll be honest, it's a f***ing 50. caliber Adamantium bullet to the dome. He's f***ed... We're about to catch a predator on October 14."

Jake Paul continued:

"He has to fight now because he has tons of lawyers to pay for... Probably 2-3 years worth of lawyers... He said $400k in lawyer fees? It's probably going to be way more than that actually."

Dillon Danis vs. Nina Agdal lawsuit: Logan Paul explains nature of legal action against 'El Jefe'

During the same podcast, Logan Paul went deeper into the legal action initiated against Dillon Danis by Nina Agdal. 'The Maverick' revealed that the lawsuits weren't about the pictures of Agdal that Danis has been posting and claimed 'El Jefe' is in deeper trouble than he realizes.

It had been previously reported that Agdal's lawsuit against Danis involved the Bellator fighter illegally accessing her private Snapchat photo gallery in 2022. Her findings were reportedly confirmed by a private cyber-security firm.

Speaking to Jake Paul about the Agdal-Danis legal situation, Logan Paul urged the jiu-jitsu savant to take the lawsuits seriously and said:

"He has some real predatorial s***, which is what he’s in trouble for... I also think people are confused about what the lawsuit is. I think a lot of people think it’s about the photos he’s been posting, the photos that are online. It’s not. It’s about a serious crime he committed."

