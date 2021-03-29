"A few 13-year-olds are going to tease me" - Ben Askren details how a loss to Jake Paul will impact his life

Ben Askren looked as calm and collected at their pre-fight press conference as Jake Paul looked flustered and agitated. The two are set to face each other in an eight-round boxing match on April 17. The fight will be under the banner of Tiller Fight Club at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

In an exchange that has now gone viral, Ben Askren made a mockery of Jake Paul at the media event, including shoving the latter's face away with his hand.

Things got physical between Jake Paul and Ben Askren 👀 pic.twitter.com/6SjUXv69jg — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 26, 2021

Later on, Ben Askren appeared on Jake Paul's brother Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive and discussed the possible aftermath of the boxing match at length.

When asked about how it would impact his life if he loses to Jake Paul, Ben Askren said, in the usual cool manner that he has kept about the fight, it would not make any difference at all:

"I'm gonna go back, I'm gonna run my wrestling academy. My life is not really gonna change. A few 13-year-olds are going to tease me a little bit... Logan, I don't know your life that well. I'm sure there's something you've done... Listen there's gonna be some stuff in life that you regret, there's gonna be some stuff that's embarrassing. You just get over and live your life."

Ben Askren also brought up his "embarrassing" 5-second knockout to Jorge Masvidal and shared how he uses it to motivate the students at his academy when they're nervous before a match:

"I tell kids when they're nervous about a big match, I tell them, 'Listen man, I had the most embarrassing knockout that's ever happened in MMA history. I'm the same guy on July 7th as I was on July 5th. Why don't you just shake it off and keep moving?"

Watch the video below:

My time with @LoganPaul and his crew on @impaulsiveshows was much more riveting than anything his little brother had to say today. Check out the entire vlog of my time in LA on Rokfin. Link in bio.



Thank you @CoinFlipATM for sponsoring. https://t.co/72I3TOhJo2 pic.twitter.com/f0ZvNTGHRG — Funky (@Benaskren) March 27, 2021

Ben Askren releases Rocky-style promo ahead of Jake Paul fight

It has become clear now that Ben Askren is not only ready to make fun of the whole situation, but is ready to go above and beyond to add to the mockery of Jake Paul.

Following the press conference where, in a moment of seriousness, Ben Askren said that he could "do a homicide" on Jake Paul if he wanted to. After said press conference, Ben Askren went on to release a video promo inspired by Sylvester Stallone's iconic movie Rocky 4.

When I got the call to fight Logan Paul’s little brother I had to go into Rocky Style training! pic.twitter.com/GDunqgLjmh — Funky (@Benaskren) March 28, 2021