Watch: The cringeworthy moment Jake Paul tried to break Ben Askren down by putting Jorge Masvidal knockout video on repeat

The press conference promoting Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren produced several weird, confusing, cringe-worthy moments throughout the night.

Besides Oscar de la Hoya announcing his return to boxing, the first press conference for the event promoted by Triller felt flat and uninspired.

A problem with the audio since the beginning of the transmission bothered fans who were watching it, and by the time it got fixed, most of the fighters had already been on stage.

After billionaire Joe Fournier, Snoop Dogg, De la Hoya, and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir warmed up the crowd, it was time for Jake Paul to shine.

Ben Askren: I would do a homicide on you if I wanted to.#PaulAskren pic.twitter.com/O699Okrkab — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) March 26, 2021

However, the internet celebrity turned professional boxer failed to produce exciting moments for his fans to feast on as his opponent did not seem to be affected by anything Jake Paul attempted.

After some good jokes made by Askren, it looked like Paul was losing focus and getting anxious. It was at this moment that he decided to put his strongest card on the table.

Jake Paul ignored a question made by a journalist while looking at something on his phone. It was a call from Jorge Masvidal, who knocked Askren out in five seconds when they fought in the UFC.

The YouTuber thought the moment would finally break Askren down, but the former ONE and Bellator Welterweight champion did not seem to be affected by the provocation.

After Masvidal's call, Jake Paul put up the video of the flying knee that knocked out Askren at UFC 239 on repeat. Nevertheless, the taunting caused no effect on the retired mixed martial artist.

Advertisement

Afterward, during the face-offs, Jake Paul dared Askren to meet him outside of the glass screen that separated the fighters. After a quick staredown, the two split ways.

However, Askren left a hand behind as he turned his back, slowly slapping Jake in the face. The YouTuber reacted weirdly, patting Askren in the stomach before pushing him away.

When and where is Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren taking place?

The second boxing event promoted by Triller is set to take place inside Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 17.

Advertisement

In addition to the main event between Jake Paul and Ben Askren, three other bouts will compose the fight card: Joe Fournier vs. Reykon, Frank Mir vs. Steve Cunningham; and Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach.

The event will also include musical guests such as Doja Cat, Major Lazer, Diplo, The Black Keys, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.