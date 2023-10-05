"A 43-year-old man won the f**king belt!" - Dillon Danis claims Jon Jones 'sucks', blames UFC light heavyweight division for undeserved success

Dillon Danis does not boast the best reputation amongst fans for his opinions and his antics. The controversial fighter only chose to worsen that reputation with his latest take on one of the most decorated fighters in mixed martial arts, Jon Jones.

In an interview with Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh on their Flagrant podcast, Danis stated that Jones "sucks." He further backed his claim by referencing Jones' dominant light heavyweight title reign and the state of the division:

“You guys don’t know fighting, it’s hard to talk to you guys about fighting. Like, Jon Jones sucks. [What does he suck at?] Everything, bro. Bro, look at the light heavyweight division. They’re all terrible. A 43-year-old man won the f*****g belt!”

Check out his comments below:

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis was referring the oldest first-time champion in UFC history, Glover Teixeira. The Brazilian won the title in 2021 against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267. The rear-naked choke submission win made him the second oldest champion in UFC history at 42, behind only Randy Couture.

Contrary to Danis' claims, Jon Jones has somewhat proven himself in another division, too. In his latest outing, he challenged for the vacant heavyweight title after a lengthy hiatus from action. It took Jones less than a full round to dispatch former interim champ Ciryl Gane and secure the heavyweight belt at UFC 285.

Check out Danis' full Flagrant episode on YouTube:

Fans react to Dillon Danis saying Jon Jones 'sucks'

Fans were not having any of Dillon Danis' remarks about heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

They defended the pound-for-pound king and listed his accomplishments as one of the greatest to ever do it:

"Lmao Jon has the best resume in MMA history bro has CTE and he doesn’t even show up to fights"

"Jon Jones and terrible in the same sentence, Dillon gotta be joking"

"I've been loving @dillondanis lately but this aint it."

Other fans took digs at Dillon Danis and also reminded him of Jones' current division:

"Jon could drink a 18 pack and get coked up the night before and still beat Dillon the next day easy. Lol"

"Someone should tell @dillondanis that Jon Jones is in the Heavyweight division, not LHW."

Jon Jones is set to defend his heavyweight title against former two-time champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 at the Madison Square Garden.

Check out fans comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Dillon Danis' comments on Jon Jones.