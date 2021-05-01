"A 50-50 journeyman fighter"- Colby Covington takes shot at Nate Diaz ahead of UFC 262 fight with Leon Edwards

Colby Covington had some harsh words for Nate Diaz as the Stockton fighter prepares for his much-awaited UFC return. 'Chaos' referred to Diaz as a "50-50 journeyman fighter" and stated that he is only making his UFC comeback to earn some easy money.

During his interaction with MMA journalist James Lynch, Covington was asked about the possible outcome of Diaz's next fight. The No.1 welterweight contender said:

"Nate Diaz is coming off like a couple of losses in a row. What is he? A 50-50 journeyman fighter. That soyboy is just looking for a cash grab. He's done, he's washed up too. He's gonna get one more cash grab and we'll never hear of Nate Diaz ever again."

Diaz is set to face Leon Edwards at UFC 262, which will take place May 15 2021. The 36-year-old will return to the octagon for the first time since he locked horns with Jorge Masvidal in November 2019.

This is not the first time Colby Covington has slammed Diaz for not fighting consistently in the UFC. Following his win over Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11, Covington took a dig at the Stockton native by claiming that he's irrelevant. Covington said:

"Everybody knows Nate Diaz is done. He hasn't been relevant in 5-6 years, the guy fights once every couple of years. He's got nothing left in the tank, he's had so many fights. You know, he's got CTE, he shouldn't even be fighting anymore."

Colby Covington is keen on fighting Kamaru Usman in a rematch

UFC 245 Usman v Covington

Being the No.1 contender, Colby Covington is certain that he is the only formidable opponent who deserves to face Kamaru Usman. Both welterweights fought each other at UFC 245, where Usman secured a TKO win in the fifth round.

Advertisement

Ever since Covington returned to the winning column by overpowering Tyron Woodley, the 33-year-old has been gunning for a rematch against Usman. However, he is also suspicious about a potential Usman retirement.

Colby Covington was in attendance at UFC 261, which was headlined by both of his archrivals, Usman and Jorge Masvidal.