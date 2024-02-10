“A call for UFC 300?” - Georges St-Pierre’s “business call” stirs fan imagination amid UFC 300’s growing main event uncertainty

Georges St-Pierre's recent social media post has ignited fan speculation amidst the mounting ambiguity surrounding the UFC 300 main event.

With palpable excitement building within the MMA community ahead of the promotion's historic pay-per-view event slated for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the lineup of fights remains uncertain, awaiting confirmation of the headline fight.

The former two-division UFC champion recently took to social media and shared a photo depicting him in a serious conversation over the phone, accompanied by the caption that read:

"Business stuff!"

Check out Georges St-Pierre’s post below:

Amid increasing anticipation for the UFC 300 main event, fans swiftly connected the MMA legend's post to the possibility of his involvement in the historic event, resulting in an array of reactions.

"UFC 300 call up? 😜"

"Bro getting the call to headline UFC 300"

"Yes Dana.... it's for UFC 300???.... uhhhhh... How much?!"

"Was it a call for UFC 300?"

"Khabib vs GSP at UFC 300."

St-Pierre's last fight took place at UFC 217 in November 2017, which marked his comeback after a four-year hiatus. He faced Michael Bisping for the middleweight title and secured a win via third-round submission. However, shortly after, 'Rush' vacated the belt due to being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.

Throughout his 15-year professional career, the 42-year-old Canadian amassed a record of 26-2. St-Pierre achieved notable victories against MMA icons such as BJ Penn, Matt Hughes, Matt Serra, and Nick Diaz.

After failing to reach an agreement for a comeback with the UFC, St-Pierre announced his official retirement in February 2019.

What did Georges St-Pierre previously say about his participation on UFC 300 card?

During a seminar held at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA (via Bloody Elbow) in Thailand last month, Georges St-Pierre confessed that he still longs for the exhilaration he experienced after winning each of his championship fights:

"I miss sometimes, the adrenaline, the victory. When you win a fight, there’s nothing that can come close to that, and unfortunately, I will probably never have that feeling. I will never again have that feeling of winning another championship, and I miss that feeling. But that’s reality, and I’m good with it."

Additionally, 'Rush' quickly rejected speculations about making a comeback for UFC 300:

"It’s a rumor. I’ve never been offered for a fight (at UFC 300). I’ve made that clear (to them) that I have no desire of coming back to fight in mixed martial arts."