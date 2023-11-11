“A complete savage” - Fans show massive appreciation for Stamp Fairtex’s electrifying showdown against Bi Nguyen

Fans were fascinated by Stamp Fairtex’s throwback performance against Bi Nguyen.

In November 2019, Stamp was matched up with Nguyen after establishing a 2-0 promotional MMA record. The women’s atomweight fighters met inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, for a three-round war at ONE: Masters of Fate.

Once the dust settled, Stamp emerged victorious by unanimous decision to continue her road to superstardom. Four years later, ONE Championship honored the fight by sharing the highlights on Instagram with the caption:

“Fast and Furious ⚡👊 What’s in store for three-sport megastar Stamp?⁠ @stamp_fairtex”

Fans filled the comment section with praise for Stamp Fairtex, Bi Nguyen, and their clash in November 2019:

“Stamp is such an incredible fighter …… you can see how she’s truly internalized the warrior art of her people and how her soul explodes outwards into the arena. I love her ♥️♥️♥️”

“I was at this fight in Manila.. it was crazy to see in person 🔥”

“Hell of a fight from @killerbeemma regardless and always respect to the triple champ @stamp_fairtex”

“Putting a Stamp on it 🔥🔥”

“Definitely a lot of heart in the ring this fight respect to both”

“Fast and furious is right 💯 , That strikes accuracy is amazing 10/10 👍”

“@stamp_fairtex is a compete SAVAGE in the ring man. Love this woman!!”

Since defeating Bi Nguyen, Stamp Fairtex has solidified herself as arguably the most accomplished female fighter in ONE Championship history.

On September 29, Stamp faced Ham Seo Hee for the undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title after former holder Angela Lee retired. The Thai superstar struggled early before bouncing back with a third-round knockout win to become a non-simultaneous three-sport world champion.

At 25 years old, Stamp Fairtex has proven to be one of the biggest superstars in promotional history. It’ll be intriguing to see what’s next for the versatile world champion.