A determined Israel Adesanya leaves one last message after super-intense final training session ahead of UFC 293

Israel Adesanya put forth a message after his incredibly intense final training session before his upcoming fight against Sean Strickland. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Adesanya is scheduled to defend his title in a highly-anticipated showdown against Strickland this weekend.

Their clash will serve as the headlining matchup of the UFC 293 pay-per-view at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The event will be broadcast live on September 9, 2023 (September 10 AEST).

Expand Tweet

In a video posted to his official FREESTYLEBENDER YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya showcased highlights from his final training session before his fight against Sean Strickland. 'The Last Stylebender' and his teammates seemingly partook in a cardio session, primarily jogging and running outdoors.

A few of them later relaxed at the beach, besides going for a swim. Israel Adesanya then performed a few resistance training exercises, mitt work, and grappling drills as well. Following that, the Nigeria-born New Zealand fighter suggested that he's primed to perform at UFC 293. Adesanya stated:

"I go to that place where I just push. That was definitely -- not a struggle but a little battle on my head. Just gotta push. I'm f**king busy. Let's go. So, yeah. We're on. I'm f**king ready, bro."

Check out Adesanya's comments at 8:15 in the video below:

Israel Adesanya feels beating Sean Strickland would be one of the most "gratifying" wins of his career

In a recent interview with MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, Israel Adesanya opined that Sean Strickland reminded him of the "idiots" he grew up with. Adesanya has often spoken about clashing against bullies in his younger years. On that note, he alluded to Strickland's history of making controversial socio-political statements and offending others with his behavior.

Israel Adesanya drew parallels between the bullies he dealt with growing up and Sean Strickland. 'The Last Stylebender' highlighted that he doesn't expect 'Tarzan' to bow down to him in respect. Nevertheless, he implied that Strickland must refrain from making disrespectful comments about him.

Expounding upon the significance of a win, particularly a knockout victory over Strickland, Adesanya said:

"Yes, this [a win against Strickland] is going to be one of them [more gratifying]... I don't like idiots, or bullies... Like he knows I'm going to f**k him up, but he's still just trying to pretend he's this big dog. And I'm like, 'Alright, bet.' He doesn't have to respect me, or come in and bow down, nothing like that. But some of the things he's saying, and he's also questioning my character, like, b***h you don't know me."

Watch Adesanya's assessment at 7:30 in the video below: