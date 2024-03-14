“A dream world title fight for me” – Jonathan Di Bella eager to see Rodtang and Superlek run it back with ONE gold on the line

Jonathan Di Bella is gearing up for a huge clash of world champions on his upcoming return at ONE Friday Fights 58.

The ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion will defend his title on April 5 against strawweight Muay Thai king, Prajanchai PK Saenchai, inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While his fight is huge for the strawweight division, there are of course other dream fights out there that ONE Championship fans want to see.

Jonathan Di Bella named his pick during a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA where he named a rematch as his most anticipated fight that could be made.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon are two of the very best strikers in the world. Further, if there first bout is anything to go by, a world championship contest between them would be electric from start to finish:

“Superlek-Rodtang for me, that’s a dream world title fight for me.” [41:20 onwards]

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella made the perfect pick

Jonathan Di Bella couldn’t have picked out a much better fight for his dream world championship clash under the ONE banner.

At ONE Friday Fights 34, the fans were finally treated to seeing the two Thai strikers go up against one another for the first time.

Unfortunately, Superlek missed weight ahead of the bout and therefore wasn’t eligible to win Rodtang’s flyweight Muay Thai crown, turning the fight into a three-round non-title affair.

The fight itself was incredibly back-and-forth with Superlek narrowly taking the win, But with two more rounds in the fight and a title on the line, who knows how it would play out.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live at Asian primetime on April 5. The card will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and watch.onefc.com.