"A fight for the ages" - Israel Adesanya gives fanboy reactions to 'ninja' Terence Crawford's performance against Errol Spence Jr.

UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya has shared his thoughts on Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, the highly anticipated boxing match that took place on July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'The Last Stylebender' uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he can be seen reacting to the fight. Throughout the video, Adesannya showered praise on Crawford for his spectacular performance, even calling the boxer a 'ninja' at one point.

"Ninja, bro! This guy [Terence Crawford] is in the zone... This is art, bro... Terence is just showcasing beautiful boxing, the sweet science. A fight for the ages in boxing and one guy just showed a masterful performance in boxing... That was crazy. That was just a beautiful display of the sweet science... Terence was calm, chill, cold... calculated, had his hands in the right place, was effortless in a way but at the same time, efficient."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Coming into the fight, both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence were undefeated boxers. 'Bud' had an impeccable professional record of 39-0, whereas Spence was undefeated in all his 28 boxing appearances.

Come fight night, Crawford proved himself to be the superior fighter as he put on a boxing masterclass and then proceeded to score a knockout in the ninth round of the fight.

Israel Adesanya speaks about the impact of Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence on boxing

Prior to the July 29 fight, Israel Adesanya had uploaded a video on YouTube where he previewed the matchup between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence.

In the clip, the New Zealander spoke about how the matchup becoming a reality would have a huge impact on boxing culture and would possibly change the sport for the better.

"In boxing, the culture, I'm glad it's changing now we're getting some big fights," said Adesanya. "Like I said it's about time. You guys were robbing the world of seeing who the best is, you know? In the UFC you fight, you find out [who the best is] 'cause the best fight the best. We'll get to see the best fight the best, it's good for boxing, it's good for the game."

In the video, Adesanya also picked Crawford to get his hand raised in the end.

Watch the video below from 0:40: