"You guys were robbing the world of seeing who the best is" - Israel Adesanya says Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford will change boxing culture

Israel Adesanya recently weighed in on the looming boxing super-fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. Both men are vying to become the undisputed welterweight champion, and the fight is being billed as arguably the most important fight in boxing for the last thirty years.

Boxing has become notorious for being unable to matchup two fighters in the primes of their respective careers. A case in point would be Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao, which many believe happened several years too late.

A more recent example would be to look at the saga between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, who appear unable to agree to terms for a fight.

But with Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford both at the peak of their powers, Israel Adesanya believes that the fight being organized will help shift the culture of boxing in a positive direction. 'The Last Stylebender' broke the fight down during a recent YouTube video and said this:

"In boxing, the culture, I'm glad it's changing now we're getting some big fights. Like I said it's about time. You guys were robbing the world of seeing who the best is, you know? In the UFC you fight , you find out [who the best is] 'cause the best fight the best. We'll get to see the best fight the best, it's good for boxing, it's good for the game."

Watch the video below from 0:40:

Israel Adesanya predicts UFC 291 main event between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje

Israel Adesanya recently shared his thoughts on the much anticipated UFC 291 main event between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. The pair will do battle for the BMF title in a rematch of their thrilling first encounter at UFC on Fox 29.

Given the danger that both Poirier and Gaethje possess, Adesanya believes that whoever is able to maintain their composure will likely walk away victorious.

Both men have a lightweight title in mind, and a loss at UFC 291 could severely impact their chances of securing a coveted title shot.

Israel Adesanya said this:

"I'ma go Dustin. I think his discipline, ahh I don't know, 'cause Gaethje when he's disciplined and he decides to be patient he's the f***ing man... But [Gaethje] might get to a point where he decides early on, 'F**k it!' and goes into a brawl... I just feel like the pace they're both gonna bring, it's not gonna go the distance"

Watch the video below from 15:20: