July's second UFC pay-per-view will be underway at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, this weekend. The fight card is loaded with explosive matchups and pivotal encounters, capped off with a main event guaranteed to deliver the goods.

Some fighters competing this Saturday are looking to get their careers back on track, while others are edging closer to a shot at gold. The MMA landscape will undergo several changes at the upcoming pay-per-view, with the title picture in multiple divisions set to experience massive updates.

On that note, here are five questions that will be answered at UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2.

#5. Can Derrick Lewis return to winning ways?

Fan favorite knockout artist Derrick Lewis finds himself on a three-fight losing skid going into UFC 291. The veteran heavyweight has never lost four consecutive fights in his 13-year professional career and will be desperate to return to the win column on Saturday.

Derrick Lewis has seemingly taken preparations for his upcoming bout more seriously than his recent outings. 'The Black Beast' has dialed in his discipline ahead of his return to action, looking to rebound from crushing defeats to Tai Tuivasa, Sergei Pavlovich, and Serghei Spivac.

At UFC 291, Lewis will look to defend his No.11 spot in the heavyweight rankings when he takes on unranked Brazilian Marcos Rogerio de Lima, who has won four of his last five fights.

The owner of the most knockout wins in UFC history, Lewis is among the most recognizable fighters on the roster. He has been a mainstay in the heavyweight rankings for a long time, but at 38, he's in the twilight of his career. It remains to be seen whether he can bounce back.

Combat Sports UK @CombatSportsUK FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT



Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) returns to fight Marcos Rogerio de Lima (@pezao011) at UFC 291 on July 29 pic.twitter.com/IUCAYavZmB FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTDerrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) returns to fight Marcos Rogerio de Lima (@pezao011) at UFC 291 on July 29

#4. Will Kevin Holland break into the welterweight top 15?

After an eventful run in the middleweight division, Kevin Holland dropped down to welterweight last year, where he has emerged as an intriguing contender. Stoppage victories over Alex Oliveira and Tim Means saw 'Trailblazer' get off to a sensational start at 170 pounds, where has the tools to make a title run.

Kevin Holland suffered back-to-back losses after two welterweight wins in the first half of 2022. Khamzat Chimaev then dominated him in a catchweight bout after the former's infamous weight miss debacle at UFC 279. Holland subsequently came up short in an all-out war against ranked 170-pounder Stephen Thompson in December.

'Trailblazer' returned to winning ways with a third-round KO win over Santiago Ponzinibbio earlier this year. He will have a chance to enter the divisional top 15 this weekend when he takes on No.12-ranked Michael Chiesa, one of the best grapplers in the division.

Holland struggled against bigger grapplers at middleweight, so it remains to be seen how he fares against a natural 170-pounder like Chiesa. If he comes out on top, a title run is certainly on the horizon.

#3. Is this the end of the road for Tony Ferguson?

Once considered the boogeyman of the lightweight division, Tony Ferguson's stock has taken a tremendous hit since 2020. Renowned for his historic 12-fight win streak between 2013 and 2019, 'El Cucuy' now finds himself on a five-fight slump, with his last win coming four years ago.

As such, heading into his upcoming bout against fellow MMA veteran Bobby Green, Ferguson is a massive betting underdog.

While Tony Ferguson's recent run of form is cause for concern, his strength of schedule needs to be taken into account. The former interim champion's losses have come at the hands of top-ranked lightweights Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, and Michael Chandler, with his latest defeat coming against Nate Diaz.

Ferguson doesn't seem to have the same aura of intimidation around him, and his recent performances have left a lot to be desired. Bobby Green is yet another tricky puzzle for him to solve, and a sixth loss on the trot could further amplify the calls for his retirement.

Many believe Saturday night could be his last appearance inside the octagon, and 'El Cucuy' will be eager to silence his critics.

#2. Can Alex Pereira become a mainstay atop the UFC light heavyweight division?

After losing his middleweight title to longtime rival Israel Adesanya earlier this year, Alex Pereira wisely opted to move up to light heavyweight. The towering Brazilian was severely depleting himself to make the 185-pound limit, and at 205 pounds, he will likely be more powerful and durable.

Pereira's first outing at light heavyweight is a tall order. 'Poatan' will take on former champion Jan Blachowicz in the pay-per-view co-headliner, and a win could vault him straight into a title fight.

Jan Blachowicz poses a real threat to Alex Pereira. The well-rounded Polish juggernaut famously thwarted Israel Adesanya's 205-pound title bid in 2021 and has the skillset to deal with Pereira as well.

The glaring hole in Pereira's game is his defensive wrestling, and Blachowicz is a very good grappler. Training with Glover Teixeira for so many years only benefits 'Poatan', but evading Blachowicz's takedown attempts will be challenging. As such, his only route to victory is a knockout.

Pereira is among the most potent strikers in combat sports and has the power to put away any human being. If he finds the mark against Blachowicz, a shot at the vacant UFC light heavyweight title will likely be on offer.

UFC @ufc



@AlexPereiraUFC makes his Light Heavyweight debut SATURDAY at pic.twitter.com/nwLlleCvis A new hunt begins 🏹@AlexPereiraUFC makes his Light Heavyweight debut SATURDAY at #UFC291

#1. Dustin Poirier or Justin Gaethje – Who will get a third shot at undisputed UFC gold?

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are among the most watchable and entertaining fighters across combat sports. The lightweight duo have enjoyed stellar runs in the UFC leading up to this BMF title clash, with just one thing evading them – undisputed gold.

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje's careers so far are eerily similar. Both men have gone 6-2 since their first fight back in 2018, coming up short in their title fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. While both 155-pounders have held the interim title, they continue to chase a third crack at the undisputed championship.

They currently occupy the No.2 and No.3 spots in the UFC lightweight rankings. With No.1-ranked Oliveira set to take on the champion, Islam Makhachev, later this year, this is effectively a glorified title eliminator. Both fighters are 34, so this is likely their last shot at the championship.

Poirier is the cleaner, more technical fighter with a far more advanced ground game. Meanwhile, Gaethje's devastating leg kicks will likely play a factor as they did in the first fight, and Poirier will have to weather an early storm if he is to come out on top.

Considering the stylistic matchup, the lightweight title picture, and the stakes, there's no way this fight doesn't deliver.

Poll : Who wins the BMF title? Dustin Poirier Justin Gaethje 0 votes