  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Islam Makhachev
  • "A genuine champion of humanity", "Love to see that" - Islam Makhachev melts hearts with emotional visit to 16-year-old fan battling cancer

"A genuine champion of humanity", "Love to see that" - Islam Makhachev melts hearts with emotional visit to 16-year-old fan battling cancer

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified May 05, 2025 21:50 GMT
Islam Makhachev melts hearts with emotional visit to 16-year-old fan battling cancer. [Image courtesy:getty]
Islam Makhachev's heart-melting gesture was appreciated by fans. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Islam Makhachev might be a fierce force to reckon with inside the octagon, but he never fails to show his philanthropic side outside the fight game. Makhachev was recently in the news for an act of kindness that reverberated far more than any title defense.

Ad

As highlighted by GTKR Dagestan and reshared by Home of Fight on X, the UFC lightweight champion recently took time to meet a 16-year-old cancer patient and offered his presence and a powerful emotional lift to the young fan and his family.

The teenager shared about being a fan of Makhachev, following all his fights closely, and admiring his fight IQ and techniques. During the visit, the Dagestani champion signed t-shirts for all the kids and also spoke to them about triumphs, struggles, and success. Despite a busy schedule, Makhachev's gesture was appreciated by fans.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Islam Makhachev interacting with kids below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Netizens were quick to react to the video and flooded the comment section with positive comments. A user wrote:

"Love to see that."
Ad

Another fan wrote:

"A genuine champion of humanity"

Few others commented:

"The goat"
"Best representative of the sport of MMA"
"Number 1 for a reason"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home of Fight on X]
Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home of Fight on X]

Belal Muhammad reacts to Islam Makhachev's welterweight aspirations

After UFC 311, Islam Makhachev's intentions have been pretty clear about being a double champion. Makhachev is keeping a close eye on the welterweight division as he intends to pursue the second title.

Ad

Belal Muhammad is set to defend his welterweight title for the first time this weekend at UFC 315, and the current lightweight champion is waiting to see who emerges as the welterweight champion. As per reports, if Jack Della Maddalena dethrones Muhammad, Makhachev would move up and fight Della Maddalena.

However, Muhammad is confident about defending his strap successfully and therefore wants Makhachev to start training camp and prepare for whoever is next. Appearing on The Anik & Florian Podcast, 'Remember the Name' quipped:

Ad
“Now they're waiting to see what happens this weekend, but I would get your fight signed because I'm not leaving Montreal without the belt. I'm still gonna be the champ, so start your camp right now. Whoever you have in line, you're good.”

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments on Islam Makhachev below: (37:50)

youtube-cover
About the author
Proma Chatterjee

Proma Chatterjee

Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon
be making her amateur debut in MMA.
This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.
While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through
various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.
Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year).

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications