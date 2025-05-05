"A genuine champion of humanity", "Love to see that" - Islam Makhachev melts hearts with emotional visit to 16-year-old fan battling cancer

Islam Makhachev might be a fierce force to reckon with inside the octagon, but he never fails to show his philanthropic side outside the fight game. Makhachev was recently in the news for an act of kindness that reverberated far more than any title defense.

As highlighted by GTKR Dagestan and reshared by Home of Fight on X, the UFC lightweight champion recently took time to meet a 16-year-old cancer patient and offered his presence and a powerful emotional lift to the young fan and his family.

The teenager shared about being a fan of Makhachev, following all his fights closely, and admiring his fight IQ and techniques. During the visit, the Dagestani champion signed t-shirts for all the kids and also spoke to them about triumphs, struggles, and success. Despite a busy schedule, Makhachev's gesture was appreciated by fans.

Check out Islam Makhachev interacting with kids below:

Netizens were quick to react to the video and flooded the comment section with positive comments. A user wrote:

"Love to see that."

Another fan wrote:

"A genuine champion of humanity"

Few others commented:

"The goat"

"Best representative of the sport of MMA"

"Number 1 for a reason"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home of Fight on X]

Belal Muhammad reacts to Islam Makhachev's welterweight aspirations

After UFC 311, Islam Makhachev's intentions have been pretty clear about being a double champion. Makhachev is keeping a close eye on the welterweight division as he intends to pursue the second title.

Belal Muhammad is set to defend his welterweight title for the first time this weekend at UFC 315, and the current lightweight champion is waiting to see who emerges as the welterweight champion. As per reports, if Jack Della Maddalena dethrones Muhammad, Makhachev would move up and fight Della Maddalena.

However, Muhammad is confident about defending his strap successfully and therefore wants Makhachev to start training camp and prepare for whoever is next. Appearing on The Anik & Florian Podcast, 'Remember the Name' quipped:

“Now they're waiting to see what happens this weekend, but I would get your fight signed because I'm not leaving Montreal without the belt. I'm still gonna be the champ, so start your camp right now. Whoever you have in line, you're good.”

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments on Islam Makhachev below: (37:50)

About the author Proma Chatterjee Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon

be making her amateur debut in MMA.

This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.

While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through

various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.

Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year). Know More

