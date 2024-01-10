“A great opportunity” – Angela Lee advises young fighters to take advantage of every chance they can to promote mental health

After retiring from competition, Angela Lee hopes to use her experiences, both in life and as a world champion in MMA, to help others.

‘Unstoppable’ has become an advocate for more fighters talking about mental health and the struggles they face behind closed doors having spoken openly about the dark times she went through during her time at the top.

During an appearance on the Keep it Aloha podcast, Angela Lee encouraged others to be more open which in turn will have a knock on effect on anyone listening to their words:

“If you're a young martial artist and you know you're going to be competing, I think that anytime you have a chance to speak about your journey about your preparation for your fight I think that's a great opportunity to talk about mental health and just to raise more awareness of it.”

Lee continued, saying that the more athletes doing it from early on in their career would be incredible to see:

“That's huge because we don't see a lot of people doing that these days um and to be so young and already having that in mind is I just applaud you for that because you know um yeah we need we need more of it.”

Watch the full podcast interview below:

Angela Lee aims to put a lot of these messages into practice through Fightstory

It’s one thing to say all of this advice and put it out there into the world but Angela Lee is going one step further.

Now that her days of competing at the highest level are behind her, the former atomweight world champion finds pleasure and motivation elsewhere.

Spending time with her family while trying to offer a helping hand to others are her two main pursuits in life that she is now focused on.

With the creation of a non-profit organization named Fightstory, Lee hopes that she can create a place that will champion speaking about mental health and offer a place for people to feel comfortable doing so.

Find out more about Fightstory and their intentions via their website.