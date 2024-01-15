“A Karen fighter can be world class” – Suablack proud to represent his roots on the global stage

Thai striker Suablack Tor Pran49 raced to his fifth straight victory in as many matches in ONE Championship last week. It is something he is very proud of as he got to represent once again his ethnicity at the highest level.

The 27-year-old fighter, who is part of the Karen tribe in northern Thailand, was a unanimous decision winner over Irish fighter Stefan Korodi at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 in Bangkok.

Suablack had himself a battle against his ONE-debuting opponent, who knocked him down with a solid right straight early in the second round. But the hometown bet was able to fight his way back, scoring back-to-back knockdowns of his own.

The two battled it out all the way to the end of their scheduled three-rounder with Suablack eventually getting the nod from the judges on the scorecards for the unanimous decision victory.

During the post-fight interview inside the ring at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the Tor Pran49 standout talked about the significance of the win for him, more so as part of the Karen ethnic group, saying:

“It really means a lot to me. I want to show everyone that this Thai fighter, a Karen fighter, can be world class.”

The win over Korodi was Suablack’s fifth straight victory since making his promotional debut in the ONE Friday Fights series last year.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video is available on demand for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.

Suablack happy to be competing in ONE’s main shows

After making his name in the ONE Friday Fights series, Suablack Tor Pran49 is happy to be now competing in the promotion’s main shows and showcase what he is capable of as a fighter to a wider audience.

The Thai rising star secured a 3.5-million-baht contract with ONE following his impressive run in its weekly fight series, which saw him string up four KO victories.

His first main show outing was on January 12 at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video, where he remained undefeated after hacking out a gutsy unanimous decision victory over Stefan Korodi of Ireland.

In the lead-up to the latest ONE U.S. primetime event, the rising Thai star talked about securing his long-sought contract with the promotion, sharing to ONE Championship in an interview:

“I’m really happy. I was always hunting for the ONE contract [to fight in U.S. primetime], and I succeeded in my last fight. I’m so excited for my first fight [on Prime Video] on January 12.”

To make sure that his U.S. primetime debut was a success, Suablack got some input from fellow Thai fighter and ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, which he was able to use to secure the win over Korodi.