“My dream has come true” – Suablack full of excitement ahead of American primetime debut

ONE Fight Night 18 has got some treats in store for striking fans, and they need to look no further for proof of this than the main roster debut of Suablack Tor Pran49.

The 27-year-old striker put together an excellent run on the ONE Friday Fights series last year. Now that his big stage opportunity has arrived, the Thai will do everything he can to make an impact.

This Friday, January 12, he will step inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, once again. This time, he will be competing in U.S. primetime live on Prime Video.

Though Friday Fights, fans will already know that they can’t afford to miss this card because of this contest alone. There will also be new fans tuning in, who will get to watch him for the very first time.

Suablack told ONE Championship that he is excited to go out there and put on a show for the fans who will see him compete for the first time:

“I have always followed ONE Championship. I watched almost every match, every event. When I watched it, I felt the urge to fight at ONE Friday Fights or ONE Championship. And now, my dream has come true.”

Suablack is sure to make an impression at ONE Fight Night 18

The fighters that have made the jump over to Fight Night cards after making an impression in the Friday Fights series are usually ones to look out for. Suablack is no different.

Not one of his four Friday Fights opponents made it to the scorecards as he produced finishes in each bout. He ended the year with another incredible display against Irish dynamite Craig Coakley at the final event of 2023, ONE Friday Fights 46.

However, that’s not all for striking fans. The event also sees the return of Liam Nolan and Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong, mixed in with some big matchups taking place in MMA.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription on January 12. Check local listings for more details.