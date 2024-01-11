“You will see everything from me” – Suablack has ‘prepared a lot of techniques’ to impress at ONE Fight Night 18

This Friday, January 12, Muay Thai sensation Suablack Tor Pran49 is ready to put on a show in his Prime Video debut.

After scoring four straight knockouts on the promotion’s ONE Friday Fights series, Suablack will look for his first big win in U.S. primetime when he heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 18.

Standing in his way of a fifth-straight victory will be ONE debutant and Romanian striking standout Stefan Korodi, an athlete who’s looking to make a statement in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his return to the ring, Suablack plans on giving fight fans a little bit of everything in his biggest bout yet.

“If this fight doesn’t end early, you will see everything from me,” he said. “Because this is my first fight [in U.S. primetime], I have prepared a lot of techniques to show the fans like the reverse elbow, reverse high kick, flying knee, and more.”

Stefani Korodi looks to spoil Suablack’s U.S. primetime premiere

Training at Dublin Combat Academy and the acclaimed PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym, Korodi brings a solid 27-4-1, with 12 of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Aside from looking to play spoiler by handing Suablack his first loss under the ONE banner, Korodi will be looking for a bit of redemption on behalf of his teammate, Craig Coakley, who suffered a brutal first-round knockout against the 27-year-old Thai star in his last outing at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

Who comes out on top when two of Muay Thai’s most exciting prospects go toe-to-toe inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.