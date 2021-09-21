"A legend was born" - Football great Clarence Seedorf pens a heartfelt post wishing Khabib Nurmagomedov a happy birthday

Khabib Nurmagomedov's 33rd birthday saw Clarence Seedorf convey a heartfelt message to the retired UFC lightweight.

The Dutch legend took to Instagram to wish 'The Eagle' a happy birthday. Seedorf posted a message along with a picture with the Russian on his story.

"33 years ago, a legend was born! May you continue to receive all the blessings my Brother"

Khabib Nurmgomedov and Clarence Seedorf sharing the football field together in a session.

Seedorf, a prolific midfielder throughout his career, played for several elite football clubs around the world. He enjoyed time at Real Madrid and Inter Milan. His biggest achievements came from his decade-long stint with Italian giants A.C. Milan.

Khabib Nurmagomedov responded to Seedorf's humble gesture. He reposted the story on Instagram to show gratitude.

The former UFC lightweight champion met Seedorf on the pitch while playing a friendly match. The Dagestani showed off his skills in front of the footballing icon as he played against his friend and training partner Islam Makhachev.

Watch the two legends enjoy a practice session on the football field below:

Clarence Seedorf is also an MMA fan, which can be seen in his posts on Instagram. The Dutch great attended the UAE Warriors 15 event with UFC president Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov in January.

Khabib Nurmagomedov called Clarence Seedorf his father's favourite player

Khabib Nurmagomedov has also shown appreciation for the former A.C. Milan midfielder. He commended him through a post on Instagram when the duo first met in January.

Nurmagomedov posted a picture of himself with Seedorf, calling him his late father's "favorite player."

Seedorf returned the honor by writing a few lines of his own. He shared the picture from the same occasion on Instagram and wrote:

"It was such a pleasure spending time with you @khabib_nurmagomedov, a true legend and a gentleman. May your father continue to guide you from above in sport and life, for more success."

