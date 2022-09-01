"A lot of people don't know what my second name is" - Paddy Pimblett and Steve-O discuss massive 'Paddy the Baddy' crowd chants during his fights 

British UFC star Paddy Pimblett spoke with Steve-O about the incredible fan reception and 'Paddy the Baddy' chants he receives every time he walks into the octagon.

Pimblett is one of Britain's fastest rising stars in MMA. The Liverpudlian is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion who made his UFC debut in September last year. Since then, 'The Baddy' has fought three times in the organization, finishing all of his opponents and earning a Performance of the Night bonus in each.

This week, 'The Baddy' welcomed television personality Steve-O to his podcast Chattin Pony, and the pair discussed his famous crowd chant. Pimblett joked that some fans believe his last name is 'Baddy' because of it:

"A lot of people don't know what my second name is. It's a belter chant, you're not wrong... I'm in the cage sometimes and I think, I'd hate for someone to do that for me [chant another fighter's name even when they aren't fighting]. I'd probably look around to the crowd like what the f**k? I'd probably stop fighting."

Watch the crowd reaction to a Paddy Pimblett walkout here:

The video doesn’t do it justice the noise in the area Paddy Pimblett’s walkouts are an experience in itself. The anticipation. The build up. Not many can work a crowd like he does.The video doesn’t do it justice the noise in the area Paddy Pimblett’s walkouts are an experience in itself. The anticipation. The build up. Not many can work a crowd like he does. The video doesn’t do it justice the noise in the area 🔉💥 https://t.co/FtsJGgkhth

Catch the full episode of Chattin Pony here:

Paddy Pimblett reveals he wanted to KO Jordan Leavitt instead of make him tap

Paddy Pimblett recently watched his fight against Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night London in July and gave a breakdown of the impressive finish.

'The Baddy' submitted the American in the second round via a rear-naked choke. It was the second fight in a row that Pimblett had used that submission to get the victory.

Interestingly, Leavitt spent much of the fight build-up insisting that his wrestling and submission game would be too much for the Liverpudlian. 'The Monkey King' believed he would be the one to make the 27-year-old tap and hand him the first loss of his UFC career.

Sitting down with BT Sport, Paddy Pimblett stated that he originally wanted to KO Leavitt because he'd seen Molly McCann win by knockout earlier in the night:

"The funniest thing was that he thought he was going to submit me! Haha. Even as I watch it back, I come out straight away when I watch it back immediately, I throw a big hook straight away, that's not usually me... Obviously after seeing Molly [McCann] get the finish, I wanted it too. I wanted to get it even quicker for the crowd."

Catch the full BT Sport interview here:

