"The funniest thing was that, he thought he was gonna submit me"- Paddy Pimblett breaks down his huge win over Jordan Leavitt and the pressure he was under at UFC London 

British UFC rising star Paddy Pimblett recently discussed his submission win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London back in July.

'The Baddy' has fought three times for the UFC, finishing all three of his opponents and earning a Performance of the Night bonus in each.

The American challenger spent much of the fight build-up insisting that his wrestling and grappling would be too much for the British star, stating he was going to make the Liverpudlian tap. Pimblett, however, was the one to lock in the rear-naked choke in the second round, winning via submission for the second time in a row.

Sitting down with BT Sport, Paddy Pimblett watched back his win and gave a breakdown of his fight:

"The funniest thing was that, he thought he was going to submit me! Haha. Even as I watch it back, I come out straight away when I watch it back immeditaely, I throw a big hook straight away, that's not usually me... Obviously after seeing Molly [McCann] get the finish, I wanted it too. I wanted to get it even quicker for the crowd."

Dana White reveals Paddy Pimblett's weight gain between fights creates missed opportunities

While Paddy Pimblett is certainly making a name for himself inside the octagon, the Liverpudlian's antics outside of camp are often met with criticism.

The 27-year-old is undefeated in the UFC, successfully making 155lbs in each of his three appearances. The criticism comes outside of fight camp, when Pimblett balloons in size, regularly pushing 200lbs.

While some fans enjoy the British prospect's devil-may-care attitude, there are many, including fighters in the organization, who believe it's going to cost him at some point in his career.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Dana White discussed Pimblett and his weight gain. The 53-year-old is a fan of 'The Baddy' but has revealed Pimblett being overweight between his fights means he misses short-notice opportunities:

"The problem with Paddy is he puts on so much weight that it's not like we can just say, 'Oh, let's move him over here, let's do this.' He needs adequate notice to be ready for a fight... I'm just saying, you know, you're asking me where he's gonna go, when he's gonna go, where, it's not that easy with a kid like him that puts on that much weight."

