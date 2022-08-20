"It's not easy with a kid like him that puts on that much weight" - Dana White reiterates how Paddy Pimblett's weight fluctuations rule him out from short-notice fight bookings

Paddy Pimblett always steps inside the octagon in peak physical condition. However, after seemingly every fight, the surging lightweight contender gains a lot of weight. Pimblett doesn't like to maintain a strict diet when he's not fighting and gets in shape during training camp ahead of fights.

It is a lengthy process to lose all the excess weight and make 155lbs on the scale. UFC president Dana White said that due to Pimblett's weight fluctuations, it's difficult for the promotion to book him for short-notice fights. During a recent interaction with BT Sport, White said:

"The problem with Paddy is he puts on so much weight that it's not like we can just say, 'Oh, let's move him over here, let's do this.' He needs adequate notice to be ready for a fight... I'm just saying, you know, you're asking me where he's gonna go, when he's gonna go, where, it's not that easy with a kid like him that puts on that much weight."

Dana White feels weight fluctuations will take toll on Paddy Pimblett's health

Not only does Paddy Pimblett's weight fluctuations make it difficult for the UFC to plan fights for the Englishman, it is also not a healthy habit, claims White. According to him, Pimblett repeatedly gaining and cutting weight will take a toll on his body down the line.

White feels it is likely to have a negative impact on Pimblett's career as a professional fighter. That said, the UFC president also made it clear that he won't ask 'The Baddy' to mend his ways since he's an adult and can lead his life however he wishes.

During a recent post-fight press conference on Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS), the UFC supremo said:

"It’s not good for you. We all know that. We know that fluctuating and cutting that much weight is very bad, and it definitely doesn’t prolong your career. It’s tough on your body and your organs and stuff like that, but listen, he’s a grown man. He can do whatever the hell he wants to do."

