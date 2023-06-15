"A lot of people tell me to go kill myself" - Sean Strickland confesses 'sad truth' about bittersweet relationship with UFC fans

UFC star Sean Strickland recently opened up about his relationship with fans. The No.7-ranked middleweight is well-known for his unfiltered takes on sensitive social issues, and fans define him by his crude, controversial persona.

Given his polarizing nature, it's understandable that Strickland receives mixed reactions to his statements. While some fans call his personality outspoken and candid, others often find him vulgar and offensive.

Sean Strickland addressed these issues with a message on Twitter. 'Tarzan' revealed how fans are polar opposites in their responses to him and claimed that he doesn't care as it pays the bills. He tweeted:

"Here's the sad truth... A lot of people tell me to go kill myself, a lot of people tell not to... Regardless you mother f***ers are why I have a paycheck lmao."

As an outspoken fighter, Sean Strickland is quite active on social media and regularly updates his fans on his latest takes on social/political/sports issues.

The 32-year-old is coming off a win over Nassourdine Imavov earlier this year and is booked to face Abus Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76 on July 1. 'Tarzan' also recently claimed that a win over Magomedov should get him a title shot against Israel Adesanya.

Sean Strickland believes he deserves a title shot against Israel Adesanya with another win

Sean Strickland broke his two-fight losing streak against Alex Pereira at UFC 276 and Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 66 with a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67.

While he's booked to face Abus Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76, the 32-year-old has his eyes on middleweight gold. Strickland is one of the few top-ranked middleweights who hasn't faced Israel Adesanya and 'Tarzan' believes a win over Magomedov should be enough to put him in the title mix.

In an interview with John Eric Poli of My MMA News, Strickland pointed out that his loss against Jared Cannonier was a close split decision. Claiming that a fight against middleweight champion Adesanya should be on the cards next, he stated:

"If this fight [against Abus Magomedov] goes my way, it 100 percent should be in the cards. I f*cking had a close decision with Jared Cannonier... Thought I won on the scorecards, but it is what it is. I truly believe I should be the one fighting Izzy [Israel Adesanya]. I’ll get some Ws, that one needs to happen.”

Meanwhile, the winner of UFC 290's Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis bout is expected to face 'The Last Stylebender' next. Adesanya is expected to headline the UFC pay-per-view slated for Sydney, Australia, in September.

