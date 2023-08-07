“A man who has seen death” - Alex Pereira’s stone-cold face on German rollercoaster goes viral, fans react

Alex Pereira is regarded by many as the greatest striker in the history of combat sports. The former kickboxing and UFC champion has achieved remarkable success in his competitive journey so far. Being calm in the chaos and adversity is the prerequisite for getting the success that Pereira has enjoyed. But how calm do you have to be? Read on to find out!

Alex Pereira made his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 and emerged victoriously on the judges’ scorecards. Turns out that he is spending time with family in Germany and recently posted a photo of this trip on his Instagram account.

Pereira enjoyed a roller coaster ride with his family in Germany. While the adrenaline rush of it was enough to shake everyone else to the core, Pereira sat there, hands folded, as if he was waiting on a platform for the next train to arrive. Needless to say, that’s the kind of adrenaline resistance you need to be an accomplished martial artist like ‘Poatan’.

“Today is a very fun day in Germany 🇩🇪 Party.” - The caption to Alex Pereira’s post read [transated from Portuguese].

Pereira’s stone-cold face captured the most attention in the picture and Instagram users came up with witty replies. Here are some of the comments that grabbed our attention:

“I can’t see the fun on your face," @flexyy_bee commented, referencing the caption to Alex Pereira’s post.

UFC welterweight fighter and fellow Brazilian Michel Pereira gave a witty response to the photo and wrote:

“Each one enjoys it in their own way.” [Translated from Portuguese]

“Bro is allergic to smiling,” @pauldumitru_ commented.

“Bro saw camera and stopped smiling,” @josh.m1g commented.

“Bro is taking the roller coaster for a ride,” @davidhannaa commented.

“Too much enthusiasm, brother, it looks like you're in a regional office,” @whinderssonnunes responded.

“How you not amused at an amusement park?” @dl.hudson commented.

One Instagram user wondered if the chicken tenders that Pereira ate to celebrate his UFC 291 win were too dry that he was still unhappy to eat them.

“Ahhah, remembered the dry chicken that he ate,” @kingkennyslay stated.

“Same fate [face] as when he beat Adesanya 3x,” @brunoangelucci97 commented.

Bloody Elbow tweeted the picture on their official Twitter handle with a hilarious caption:

“Alex Pereira is a man who has seen death,” @BloodyElbow tweeted.

Bloody Elbow's post attracted some hilarious reactions as well.

"Yeah, he has seen death," @ichrsmas8432 commented with photos of Pereira's knockout loss to Israel Adesanya.

Viz of Rohan 𓈉 @mrvizcarrondo @BloodyElbow no one is more dedicated to his brand than Alex

"No one is more dedicated to his brand than Alex," @mrvizcarrondo wrote.

Alex Pereira runs into an Alexander Volkanovski look-alike in Germany

Alex Pereira is one of the scariest knockout artists in the UFC today. While his poker face emanates the warrior spirit, the 36-year-old has a funny side to him. During his trip to Germany, ‘Poatan’ met a man that he thought looked like UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski is Pereira’s archrival Israel Adesanya’s teammate. Poatan’s video with the ‘Volk’ look-alike went viral. Fans joked that Pereira was going after Adesanya’s teammates to avenge his UFC 287 loss and a wave of hilarious comments erupted on social media.