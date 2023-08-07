"He's after Izzy's teammates now" - Alex Pereira runs into ‘Alexander Volkanovski’ in Germany, triggers laugh riot on MMA Twitter

Alex Pereira shared a video of himself with a fan who he thought looked like Alexander Volkanovski and fans loved every second of it.

Despite being one of the most feared and deadly-looking fighters on the UFC roster, Alex Pereira has a funny side that fans can not get enough of. Fans first caught a glimpse of it when the Brazilian trolled Israel Adesanya's training methods on Twitter, and since then many such videos have gone viral. In his latest video, Pereira found a fan who he believed looked like 'Volk' and here's what fans had to say:

"Rare footage of Alex cracking a smile"

"Rare footage of Alex cracking a smile"

"That's the wish version of Volk hahah"

"That's the wish version of Volk hahah"

"He's after izzy's teammates now"

"Alex is the funniest and the scariest dude in the roster lol"

"Alex is the funniest and the scariest dude in the roster lol"

"The Volk mom said we got at home"

"The Volk mom said we got at home"

Alex Pereira gives a nonchalant reply to how he felt after beating Jan Blachowicz

Alex Pereira put on a show at the UFC 291 co-main event in his light-heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz. The Polish fighter is one of the best fighters in the division and the Brazilian was able to secure a split-decision victory. Following his win, 'Poatan' was asked about what was going through his mind when Bruce Buffer read out the scores, and he had this to say:

"Glover (Teixeira) told me afterwards, I don't speak English. I just can't pay attention to it. When they raised my hand, I was like 'yeah, I won'."

The Brazilian will now look to conquer the light-heavyweight division following a short stint at middleweight. Alex Pereira feels more comfortable at light-heavy weight since he does not have to drastically cut his weight to make the weight limit like he did when he fought at 185 lbs. With the extra pounds and his power and speed, he will certainly be a force to be reckoned with.

The light-heavyweight title is vacant now since Jamahal Hill vacated it due to an injury. With his win over Jan Blachowicz, Alex Pereira has put himself in a great position to fight for the title next.