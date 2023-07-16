UFC clarifies Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira title implications after Facebook page leak

The UFC 291 co-main event between Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira is currently not scheduled for the vacant light heavyweight title, according to promotional officials.

Earlier this week, the UFC light heavyweight division was turned upside down when Jamahal Hill announced he ruptured his Achilles. As a result, the 32-year-old chose to vacant the 205-pound throne, creating a massive opportunity for the other contenders.

On July 29, Pereira and Blachowicz will fight in the co-main event of UFC 291. Rumors began circulating about Pereira and Blachowicz potentially fighting for the vacant light heavyweight title when Spinning Backfist shocked Twitter fans by sharing this Facebook post from the UFC:

“Bar Owners/Managers: fans are looking for where to watch #UFC291 on July 29th! Boost business and expand your customer base! Host the event at your bar and attract fans who are more likely to order drinks, food, and visit during non-event nights. With two title fights, the fan demand is ramping up! Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira”

Unfortunately, the rumors were quickly debunked. MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn spoke with UFC officials and provided an update on Twitter:

“UFC official tells me this is a typo and Blachowicz vs. Pereira currently remains a three-round, non-title fight. #UFC291”

Blachowicz hopes to bounce back on July 29 after a disappointing performance in his last fight against Magomed Anakalev, which ended in a majority draw. Meanwhile, Pereira is making his light heavyweight debut after being dethroned of the UFC middleweight title in April.

What happens if Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira don’t fight for the vacant UFC LHW title at UFC 291?

UFC officials confirmed that Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira won’t be fighting for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. With that said, there are still high stakes for their upcoming matchup. The winner between Blachowicz and Pereira will likely find themselves fighting for the vacant 205-pound throne.

The question is, who will be standing on the other side of the Octagon? Number two-ranked Magomed Ankalev likely has the strongest argument, especially since he’ll be available since he hasn’t fought since December 2022.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka would be another option depending on when he plans to return. ‘Denisa’ last fought in June 2022 when he defeated Glover Teixeira to become the UFC light heavyweight king. Since then, Prochazka had to vacate his throne after suffering a severe shoulder injury, which is expected to be fully healed later this year.