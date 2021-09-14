"A piece of comedy" - Chael Sonnen is amused by Vitor Belfort's $30million offer for Jake Paul, calls Triller 'liars'

Vitor Belfort recently recorded a first-round TKO win over boxing legend Evander Holyfield. Belfort went on to call out Jake Paul after his win, offering to meet the YouTuber in a $25 million winner takes all bout. Executives from Triller immediately seized the microphone and bettered the offer to $30 million.

Chael Sonnen has now weighed in on Vitor Belfort's post-fight callout of Paul. While Belfort was criticized by many for cutting the promo after his win over the 58-year-old boxer, Sonnen found it justified.

What Sonnen found comical was Belfort's offer to fight Jake Paul. Chael Sonnen said in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

"So for Vitor (Belfort) to have a little bit of relief and go cut a promo, I got it. It was authentic and it was real. And Vitor called out Logan Paul (he actually called out Jake Paul). Now this was one of my favorite parts of the night. Because you have one liar who gets in the ring and says they have $25 million, winner take all to put in this. He quickly gets trumped by his partner who's a bigger liar and adds 5 million more lies to it and says, 'We'll put up $30 million, winner take all.' So that was just another piece of comedy."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments in the video below:

Chael Sonnen thinks Anderson Silva helped Vitor Belfort

Anderson Silva knocked out Tito Ortiz in the Triller co-main event. 'The Spider' went on to suggest a potential matchup featuring himself and Vitor Belfort on one side against the Paul siblings on the other.

Anderson Silva says the Paul brothers should fight him and Vitor Belfort. pic.twitter.com/tZGMwNdmxy — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 12, 2021

According to Chael Sonnen, Anderson Silva's promo was a big help to Vitor Belfort. Sonnen also believes that the idea of Silva and Belfort taking on the Paul siblings would make for a great storyline. Sonnen further said:

"Where I'm laying out what the true main event was, if Anderson (Silva) went after a Paul brother and Vitor went after a Paul brother. You would think that you would tip the hat to Vitor but I think many other people were saying, 'No there's something better here with Anderson'. For whatever reason, there's something better here. Now Anderson helped Vitor tremendously. Because Anderson, people wanna get Anderson and Vitor together."

