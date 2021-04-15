'A rich guy can't buy integrity' - Chael Sonnen claims Conor McGregor is legitimately upset with Dustin Poirier

Chael Sonnen recently stated that Conor McGregor might be legitimately upset about his recent beef with Dustin Poirier. In an episode of Ariel & The Bad Guy, Sonnen weighed in on the war of words between McGregor and Poirier this week.

Hinting that the whole episode might have been embarrassing for McGregor, Chael Sonnen told Ariel Helwani:

"I have never heard anything like this, I’ve never seen anything like this manufactured. The best marketing is always organic. This embarrassed Conor McGregor. This didn’t only upset him, this embarrassed him."

"I’m not sure we’ve ever seen him embarrassed. Look, one thing that a rich guy can’t buy is integrity. And Conor was attempting to buy a little of that with this purchase. I mean, in all fairness, that’s what that was about," Sonnen added.

Further questioning McGregor's integrity, Chael Sonnen stated:

"Here’s a handshake, here’s my word, that’s good enough, right? Turned out it wasn’t. Conor started talking about, ‘I’m vetting this and I didn’t give responses to that.’ He never said he was gonna vet it, he never said there needed to be responses. He said, ‘I’m writing a check,’ and he didn’t do it."

Chael Sonnen was afraid that the fight would get scrapped

Chael Sonnen also stated that he thought the bout was in danger of being called off because McGregor was upset. He added that Conor McGregor switching stances about taking the fight did not exactly help his credibility. Following the official announcement of the fight, Chael Sonnen said:

"Conor was legitimately upset here and I also thought he was going to pull out of this fight. I mean, don’t forget what we are talking about. Can Conor be trusted? So when Conor comes out and says, ‘I’m not gonna do the fight,’ essentially by coming back and doing the fight, it’s a double loss."