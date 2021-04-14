Dana White confirms trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier; tickets on sale next week

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 has finally been made official by the UFC. The trilogy fight will take place at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States, with a full capacity crowd.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the date and the venue with a promo video released today while also announcing that tickets for UFC 264 will go live later this week.

"I am so happy to finally be able to say, Vegas is back. This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business, and on July 10th, UFC 264 will be at T-Mobile Arena here in Vegas at 100 percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans and this card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Tickets go on sale this week."

Fans were asked to keep an eye out on axs.com for tickets to the iconic fight.

Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw — danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021

When Conor McGregor threatened to fight someone else instead of Dustin Poirier

After being in the works for months - or rather since the last time the two met at UFC 257 in January 2021 - it seemed like the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was not going to happen after all.

After a back-and-forth on Twitter that quickly turned ugly, Conor McGregor tweeted that 'the fight is off, I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th.'

The Irishman also wished Dustin Poirier 'good luck on his old contract,' which led many fans to believe that the trilogy fight that was reportedly going to be held on July 10 was now canceled.

Advertisement

You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

But Dana White's most recent announcement surely puts a stop to all such speculation.

The tumultuous exchange started when Conor McGregor predicted he would win the trilogy fight via a front kick to the nose of Dustin Poirier in the fourth round.

Dustin Poirier took this opportunity to take a dig at Conor McGregor, claiming that he never sent the promised $500,000 donation to the former's Good Fight Foundation following their second fight.

Dustin Poirier said that Conor McGregor's team never replied to their messages about the donation in the tweets that followed. At the same time, the Irishman claimed that he was never informed about the plans the Foundation had for the amount.

Advertisement

100% never a debt. You offered, we accepted, and like I said your Team never responded to our emails regarding the process of where funds would be put to work! July 10th you will taste defeat yet Again https://t.co/k3Cu9DG1Me — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 12, 2021

However, with all that said and done, the fight is all set to happen and that too, with 20,000 fans in attendance.