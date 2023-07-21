A sunbathing Paige VanZant in swimsuit helps husband Austin Vanderford in his new business

Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford have grown up to be an MMA power couple. While Vanderford plies his trade at Bellator, VanZant has shifted to exclusive content creation after her retirement from the sport.

The former UFC fighter turned OnlyFans model regularly leaves fans wanting more with her posts in bikinis. VanZant was recently spotted helping Vanderford in his business venture while sunbathing in a bikini.

'12 Gauge' was spotted lying belly down while her husband clicked pictures from behind. VanZant wrote on her Instagram Stories:

"Head to @vanderford_cards to see the final pic"

This isn't the first time Paige VanZant has helped Austin Vanderford with his NFL cards business. The former UFC fighter regularly features on the page, offering her back as a frame for Vandeford to promote his cards.

Austin Vanderford, who is currently on a two-fight skid, recently pulled out of a scheduled Bellator 297 bout against Imamshafi Aliev due to undisclosed reasons.

A former UFC fighter was the matchmaker between Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford

Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford found love in the gym in 2017 and got engaged after dating for a year. VanZant claims it wouldn't have been possible if not for the instigation of one man, arguably the greatest heel in MMA history, Chael Sonnen.

Speaking about the beginning of her relationship with Vanderford, '12 Gauge' said in a previous interview with Ariel Helwani:

“At the gym. And actually, there’s a very long story about [it]. Chael Sonnen is, actually, pretty much the reason, why we got together. He instigated and initiated our love"

Marrying Paige VanZant is probably Austin Vanderford's biggest claim to fame, even considering a failed title bid against Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 275. Going his clash against Mousasi, Vanderford had picked up the nickname of 'Mr.VanZant' as his wife's popularity rapidly grew with her OnlyF*ns career.

Speaking about the monicker, 'The Gentleman' told MMA Fighting last year:

“What is more alpha than going out there and getting in a fist fight for a living?. There’s not really anything anyone could say. Of course, there’s going to be those fans and there might be colleagues who talk a little sh*t, but it’s just part of the game. I’m happy to embrace it. I am my wife’s biggest fan and supporter."