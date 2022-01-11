"I went there strategically" - Chael Sonnen explains why he turned 'heel' in the UFC

Chael Sonnen has revealed why he played the "heel" during his tenure in the UFC. The former light heavyweight contender asserted that he assumed the role because it was a strategic marketing play.

During an episode of his Beyond The Fight YouTube series, 'The American Gangster' discussed Charles Oliveira's good guy personality and how it contrasts with the bad guy persona he put on. Explaining why he drummed up the entire persona in the first place, Sonnen said:

"Charles Oliveira might be the one real good guy. I bring that up to good guys to bad guys because when I was coming through and I went on the other end of the pool, I went there strategically speaking... I realized the competition for the good guy role was being fought for by absolutely everybody in every division of both genders... I realize that I can go swim down there and be the greatest heel of the sport because I'm the only one down there."

Watch Chael Sonnen's YouTube video below:

Chael Sonnen exchanged words and mocked many UFC greats during his career as a UFC fighter. That list includes Anderson Silva, Tito Ortiz and Wanderlei Silva.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Ten years ago today, Anderson Silva mounted one of MMA's greatest comebacks by submitting Chael Sonnen in the fifth round at UFC 117.



Silva had been dominated by Sonnen for nearly five rounds before locking up a late triangle armbar to retain his UFC middleweight title. Ten years ago today, Anderson Silva mounted one of MMA's greatest comebacks by submitting Chael Sonnen in the fifth round at UFC 117.Silva had been dominated by Sonnen for nearly five rounds before locking up a late triangle armbar to retain his UFC middleweight title. https://t.co/mBvZqQT3l1

Chael Sonnen claims he tried to help Paddy Pimblett with his "clickbait" title

Sonnen and Pimblett have recently traded barbs. 'The Baddy' accused the former two-division UFC star of click-baiting by suggesting he was going to fight Donald Cerrone this year. The fighter-turned-analyst fired back at the Liverpool native by calling him a "stupid son of a b***h."

On an episode of Beyond The Fight, Sonnen slammed Pimblett and insisted that he tried to help the rising lightweight star by mentioning his name on his show. 'The American Gangster' asserted that newer fighters have an easier time getting exposure due to veteran fighters propping them up.

"I tried to help you, in all fairness. That's what coming out with a veteran who everybody knows, is willing to get on a plane, go to a different continent in a pandemic and possibly give you the rub. History says the younger guys got an advantage. I mean, not for nothing, I kind of was trying to help the guy out."

Check out Sonnen's comments in the video below:

'The Baddy' has since responded to Sonnen, blasting him for his comments. Pimblett said he does not understand why the 44-year-old was so offended by his remarks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard