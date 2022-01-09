"Don't know what got his panties in a twist" - Paddy Pimblett doesn't understand why Chael Sonnen got offended by 'clickbait' remark

Paddy Pimblett recently accused Chael Sonnen of using his name in clickbait, which incited an angry reply from Sonnen. Pimblett has now weighed in on Sonnen's reactions to his comments.

Pimblett believes he did nothing to anger Sonnen as clickbait isn't an offensive word where he comes from. According to the rising UFC star, Sonnen slammed him in a video as if he were former foe Anderson Silva.

Pimblett also revealed that he will gladly accept a fight against Donald Cerrone, for which he is yet to be contacted by the UFC. 'The Baddy' said on his YouTube channel:

"Obviously, I need to mention my guy, my manchild [Chael] Sonnen. I don't know why he is so angry. Don't know what got his panties in a twist. Because I haven't even said nothing about him. Because 'clickbait' in the UK isn't an offensive word. No, like the way I say it isn't really offensive. In America 'clickbait' must be like f*** me. It was like I was Anderson Silva. He just started to go off on one video. But yeah, I have never said anything bad about Chael. Chael's never messaged me to ask me if I actually am fighting 'Cowboy' or it's been offered. Because it's never been offered. No one from the UFC has contacted us with 'Cowboy' Cerrone. If they did, I'd bite their hands off for it."

Chael Sonnen's remarks on Paddy Pimblett

Chael Sonnen had recently alluded to a potential matchup between Paddy Pimblett and Donald Cerrone. Pimblett, however, ruled out Cerrone as his next opponent. 'The Baddy' also went on to accuse Sonnen of pushing a false narrative.

Sonnen was irritated by Pimblett's accusations and claimed 'The Baddy' was not big enough a name to clickbait. Chael Sonnen said on his YouTube channel:

“Is Paddy secretly one stupid son of a bi**h? Paddy woke up, took stupid pills, and goes on Michael Bisping’s show. On Michael’s show, Paddy accuses me of using his name for clickbait… I’d never do it and I’m also irritated that Paddy thinks his name is big enough that I would clickbait him. That might sound arrogant but that’s the truth. It pissed me off…"

