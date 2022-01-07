"Is Paddy secretly one stupid son of a bi**h?" - Chael Sonnen blasts Paddy Pimblett for accusing him of clickbaiting

Chael Sonnen has blasted Paddy Pimblett for accusing him of clickbaiting by starting rumors of a fight between 'The Baddy' and Donald Cerrone.

Pimblett recently went on former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast. During the interaction, he claimed he was not going to fight Cerrone next and suggested Sonnen probably just said it for clickbait.

Speaking on his own Beyond The Fight YouTube show, Sonnen hit back at 'The Baddy' and called him "stupid." He added that UFC veteran 'Cowboy' was the one who texted matchmaker Sean Shelby enquiring about the 27-year-old Liverpudlian.

"Is Paddy secretly one stupid son of a bi**h? Paddy woke up, took stupid pills and goes on Michael Bisping's show. On Michael's show, Paddy accuses me of using his name for clickbait... I'd never do it and I'm also irritated that Paddy thinks his name is big enough that I would clickbait him. That might sound arrogant but that's the truth. It pissed me off... Three weeks ago, I was sitting with Cerrone. He asked me what weight Paddy is. I had beautiful things to say about him. As I'm having this conversation, Cowboy's texting Sean Shelby saying does Paddy have an opponent. I asked him, 'Can I talk about this? He said, 'Yes.' So that's what we did."

Paddy Pimblett is interested in fighting Jared Gordon on the UFC London card in March

Paddy Pimblett impressed several people in the MMA world with his debut win over Luigi Vendramini last September. He knocked out the Brazilian in the first round at UFC Vegas 36.

With the promotion reportedly set to travel to London for a UFC Fight Night event on March 19, Pimblett wants to make the walk in his home country for his next outing. While he doesn't have an opponent yet, he is interested in facing fellow-unranked lightweight Jared Gordon.

Gordon called out 'The Baddy' after his victory over Joe Solecki at UFC Vegas 38 last October. Since 'Flash' beat his former teammate Chris Fishgold, Pimblett said he's open to the matchup during his interview with Bisping.

"I thought me and Jared Gordon might get matched together... because he mentioned me in his post-fight interview and he beat my former teammate. So obviously I would like to beat him," said Pimblett.

