Ali Abdelaziz says he “respects” Israel Adesanya but that Marvin Vettori is on a different level

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has said he respects Israel Adesanya as a champion, but Marvin Vettori is on a different level right now.

This Saturday night at UFC 263, Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight title against The Italian Dream in a fascinating main event showdown. It’ll serve as one of the biggest tests of Adesanya’s career which, ironically, is how many fans regularly describe their first meeting three years ago.

Can Marvin Vettori beat Israel Adesanya?

On that night Adesanya was able to get the best of Vettori and secure a split decision victory, continuing his rise to the top of the division in the process.

Many are curious to see how Vettori fares this time around, and that includes his supportive manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Israel great champion I have a Lotta respect for him Marvin different level now — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 9, 2021

When speaking about levels in general, it does feel like this is a big step up in competition for Marvin Vettori. It comes not long after he wrestled his way to a convincing win over Kevin Holland.

Holland wasn’t exactly prepared for the war that was brought to his front door by Vettori. Nonetheless, the Italian does seem to be getting better and better with every passing day.

Adesanya, on the other hand, is going out there to prove why he’s still viewed as one of the best middleweights of all time.

Marvin Vettori can only dream of being included in that conversation right now but it goes without saying that he’ll take a huge leap forward with a victory over Adesanya.

He’ll likely try to mix in some unique striking to go alongside his powerful wrestling. In doing so, he’ll have to rely heavily on his chin given just how accurate Adesanya is when his striking is on point.

Abdelaziz has seen a handful of his top clients rise up to become champions in the UFC. While some don’t believe Marvin Vettori can join that illustrious list, others are convinced that this is finally his moment to ascend to the top of the 185-pound division.

