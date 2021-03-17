Ali Abdelaziz reveals betting odds for UFC 261 rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal

Ali Abdelaziz has revealed the betting odds for the upcoming rematch between his client Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.

The two men first met at UFC 251 on Fight Island when, on short notice, Usman was able to defeat Masvidal via unanimous decision and retain the UFC welterweight title.

Since then, fans have been wondering what would happen if “Gamebred” had more time to prepare. Next month at UFC 261, they’ll get their answer.

Usman vs Masvidal 2 at UFC 261 awaits

They are set to headline the first fully-attended UFC event since the start of the pandemic. While this may seem like another short notice fight, you can bet Masvidal is going to bring his A-game in the name of leaving Jacksonville with the title.

If you don’t know now you know Jorge Masvidal +285

Kamaru Usman -350 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 17, 2021

It makes sense for Usman to be considered a favorite given that he won the first fight, but fans also can’t forget how dominant he looked in his last outing against teammate Gilbert Burns. “The Nigerian Nightmare” pretty much won the fight off the back of his incredible jab, rarely having to implement the wrestling technique that got him to the dance in the first place.

Masvidal knows the sort of strategy that his opponent is going to implement, the real question is this: what can he do to stop it the second time around?

The honest answer is that nobody knows, but we’ve seen Masvidal head into fights as the major underdog before and we’ve also seen him come out on top. Fans will place their bets either on logic or instinct. In a fight with stakes as high as this, it’ll be really intriguing to see what the end result is.

Abdelaziz, on the other hand, probably has every confidence that Usman is going to win and advance to his next title defense, which looks set to be against either Stephen Thompson, Colby Covington or Leon Edwards - that is, if he can get past Jorge.

With just a few weeks left to go until fight night, don’t be surprised to see these odds shift.