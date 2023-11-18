“Absolute idiocy” - Fans react to hilarious clip showing Jon Jones giving a cauliflower ear to Steve-O

Steve-O is on a mission to get a cauliflower ear, and the American entertainer recently enlisted Jon Jones to help him achieve his goal. Jones is widely considered among the greatest MMA fighters ever.

After a legendary reign as the UFC light heavyweight champion between 2011 and 2020, Jones went on a three-year hiatus before returning for his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 in March.

Jon Jones dismantled Gane and won the championship via a swift first-round submission. He was set to face Stipe Miocic for his first title defense at UFC 295 earlier this month. However, a pectoral tendon injury forced him to pull out of the fight.

Steve-O recently shared some hilarious yet painful-to-watch videos on social media of 'Bones' trying to get his ear swollen.

MMA-based X handle @MMAUNCENSORED1 shared one such video, showing Jones punching a pair of gym weights with Steve-O's ear wedged in between. Fans were stunned and flocked to the comments section to express their opinions.

One fan joked about getting a cauliflower ear from Jones:

"Honestly, If I could have a cauliflower ear and say it's from Jon Jones, I'd do it, lol.

Another fan wrote:

"Absolute idiocy."

Check out some more reactions below:

Israel Adesanya wants Jon Jones to face winner of Tom Aspinall vs. Stipe Miocic

Israel Adesanya recently weighed in on the UFC heavyweight division's title picture and opined that Jon Jones should let Stipe Miocic and Tom Aspinall fight while he recovers and then face the winner of that matchup.

After Jones' injury leading up to UFC 295, the UFC roped in Tom Aspinall on a 12-day notice to fight Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title at the pay-per-view. The Englishman defeated the Russian via an incredible first-round knockout.

Considering that Jones is expected to be sidelined for up to nine months, it's unlikely that Aspinall will get the opportunity to unify his title anytime soon.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya offered a solution. He said:

"While Jones heals up, I think so, yeah. That's the right call [Aspinall vs. Miocic], and then whoever wins that fights Jones to unify the belt. That's the pathway. [Aspinall's] fresh."

Catch Adesanya's comments below (4:10):