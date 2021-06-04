"Absolutely, easy" - Floyd Mayweather would have no hesitation in taking a rematch with Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather is set to make another walk to the boxing ring against YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul. The fight appears somewhat mismatched, with Mayweather holding an undefeated 50-0 record while Paul stands at 0-1.

However, this will not be the first time Floyd Mayweather has fought opponents with little boxing experience. He previously faced off against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa and, more famously, against MMA star Conor McGregor. The McGregor fight was a huge spectacle and the second-highest selling PPV event to date.

Floyd Mayweather's thoughts on a Conor McGregor rematch

During his pre-fight media rounds ahead of his bout with Paul, Floyd Mayweather was interviewed by MMA journalist Luke Thomas. The inevitable question of whether Mayweather would consider a rematch with McGregor soon became a topic of conversation.

Mayweather was quick and concise in his response and said:

"Oh, absolutely. He easy."

Thomas went on to question where the animosity between Mayweather and McGregor had come from. Mayweather stated the following:

"The beef is all these guys look up to me, steal my blueprint and then get to hating on me."

Mayweather appeared to be pointing to the fact that when McGregor returned to MMA after being defeated by Mayweather, his performances have been less than stellar. However, it is hard to argue that the supposed blueprint Mayweather laid out had anything to do with said losses.

McGregor has only won one fight since fighting Floyd Mayweather against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone. Alternatively, he has been beaten twice. Khabib Nurmagomedov utilized a heavy wrestling game to repeatedly take McGregor down and dominate him, eventually leading to a submission stoppage.

McGregor's other loss was against Dustin Poirier. The fight marked the only time McGregor has been finished with strikes in his professional career. However, it is hard to credit Floyd Mayweather with the finish, as it was Poirier's use of calf kicks that led to the stoppage.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

The odds would appear to be stacked in Mayweather's favor when he takes on Logan Paul. The Youtuber's only advantage is the size discrepancy between the two. Mayweather is only 5 foot 8 inches tall while Paul is 6'2. Mayweather will also have to make a weight limit that ensures he weighs in lighter than Paul.

