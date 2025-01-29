"Absolutely legendary," "Early CTE" - Fans react to Jiri Prochazka hilariously mistaking Joe Rogan’s question about studying opponents

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Joe Rogan talked to former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka. At one point in the episode, Rogan questioned Prochazka about studying his opponents, and the Czech star misunderstood the question, prompting reactions from fans.

Prochazka recently locked horns with Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 and returned to winning ways after defeating 'Sweet Dreams' via third-round KO/TKO. In a recent episode of JRE, the UFC commentator asked him if he studies his opponents by watching film on them.

However, the Czech fighter misunderstood the podcaster’s question. Believing Rogan asked about movies, Prochazka replied:

"Yeah, I was five days sick before the fight, so I just watched Spartans 300, Ong Bak... I was really inspired. I was really hungry to see something because a long time, I didn’t see some good movies. Doesn’t matter, good or new, but these old classics fighting with Jean-Claude Van Damme with kickboxer and all these things that’s what made a spark inside me.”

Rogan realized that the 205-pounder misunderstood the question, but the duo continued to discuss films before the UFC commentator circled back to his original question about watching footage of his opponents prior to fights.

Check out the exchange below:

This clip caught the attention of fans online. One user wrote:

"Absolutely legendary"

Another user poked fun and stated:

"Early CTE"

One fan defended Prochazka and explained the confusion, commenting:

"That was hilarious, but “film” probably means “movie” in Czech, like it does in many other languages"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments [Comments courtesy: @DovySimuMMA's post on X]

Joe Rogan is impressed with Jiri Prochazka’s evolution

After getting knocked out by Alex Pereira at UFC 303, Jiri Prochazka sidelined himself from the octagon to train and get better. Known for his samurai lifestyle and his conventional fighting style, Prochazka came back strong at UFC 311 against Jamahal Hill.

His “evolution” was commended by Rogan, who was also impressed by Prochazka's head movement and counters. In the same episode of JRE, the UFC commentator said:

"One thing you said after that fight you said, you have to evolve and one thing that I saw in this last fight with Jamahal Hill was evolution. I've really saw it, the head movement and the counters were brilliant... I was like that's a different Jiri Prochazka.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below about Jiri Prochazka below (6:58):

