Abubakar Nurmagomedov, a talented mixed martial artist in his own right and cousin of the UFC Hall-of-Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, gracefully silenced a troll who attempted to belittle him by highlighting his association with his esteemed relative as his greatest achievement.

In a recent social media post by UFC Eurasia showcasing Nurmagomedov's impressive career statistics, a troll saw an opportunity to hurl derogatory remarks at the talented welterweight contender:

"Greatest achievement: Being Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin."

However, Abubakar made a sharp comeback and shut down the troll with a clever and humorous response:

"And Islam Makhachev's classmate."

Abubakar Nurmagomedov boasts an impressive professional record of 17 wins and 3 losses. The 33-year-old Russian native is currently 2-1 in UFC.

In contrast to his well-known cousins who excel in grappling and submission techniques, Abubakar distinguishes himself through his striking prowess and raw power. His striking abilities have become his trademark with six knockout wins.

When Khabib Nurmagomedov compelled Abubakar Nurmagomedov to remain in the cryogenic tank

Tonight's highly anticipated UFC Vegas 74 event, headlined by Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi, will also feature an exciting showdown between Abubakar Nurmagomedov and seasoned Brazilian fighter Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

Throughout Nurmagomedov's journey in the UFC, his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov has played a crucial role in his preparation for the competition. One memorable training session stands out, where 'The Eagle' pushed Abubakar to his limits by having him endure a challenging cryogenic tank experience. Despite Abubakar's initial discomfort and pleas to exit, Khabib encouraged him to persevere and make every moment count.

Check out the video below:

This significant moment occurred in July 2019, just four months prior to Abubakar's UFC debut. Unfortunately, his first fight in the organization resulted in a loss to David Zawada via first-round submission. However, Abubakar did not let this setback define him, and he quickly rebounded by securing consecutive decision victories over Jared Gooden and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev.

