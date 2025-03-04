“Achieve whatever he has his eyes set on” - Johan Ghazali says two-sport king Superlek is destined for even greater heights

Rising Malaysian-American fighter Johan Ghazali believes Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 is not about done with his impressive run in ONE Championship. He said 'The Kicking Machine' is so focused on getting things done that practically what he sets his sights on right now he can achieve it.

'Jojo,' who has seen Superlek train firsthand, spoke about it in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA as he shared his thoughts on the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai king's scheduled title defense on March 23 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

He highlighted the Thai champion is on top of his game and has a firm grip of what he is capable of that he is poised for even more success.

Ghazali said:

"Superlek can achieve whatever he has his eyes set on. That’s about it. So whatever he thinks is the right move, is what he will need to achieve next to continue showing why he’s pound-for-pound up there."

At ONE 172, Superlek will take on the challenge of interim world champion Nabil Anane in a unification bout. It marks the first time Superlek will be defending the bantamweight Muay Thai gold after seizing it from erstwhile divisional king Jonathan Haggerty by way of a 49-second knockout in his last fight in September in the United States.

The contest is also a rematch of their first encounter in June 2023, where Superlek scored a first-round KO win over the then ONE-debuting Anane.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-for-view via watch.onefc.com.

Superlek expects tough challenge from Nabil Anane at ONE 172

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is bracing for a tough challenge from Nabil Anane when they reengage in a unification fight at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

He shared this during the press conference for the marquee event marking the return of ONE Championship to the "Land of the Rising Sun" for the second straight year, highlighting how Anane has evolved since they first fought in June 2023 and is now among the noted fighters at bantamweight.

The 29-year-old Kiatmoo9 Gym standout said:

"For me. Nabil is one of the toughest fighters in the bantamweight division. He is a tall fighter, and he has fast development. Nothing much to say now, see you on the fight day."

With a win at ONE 172, Superlek gets to sustain his impressive winning streak, which currently stands at 11 straight and keep his standing as a two-sport world champion, as he concurrently holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

