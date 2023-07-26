“Actually it was a USADA guy” - Alex Pereira reveals truth behind viral Walmart video

Alex Pereira is set to make his light heavyweight debut as he goes head-to-head with Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event at the upcoming UFC 291 event on July 29. The showdown will take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The former UFC middleweight champion had a distressing encounter during a visit to a Walmart in the United States. While 'Poatan' was not directly harassed by the store's staff, he felt uneasy as one of the assistants followed him around the premises during his browsing. The footage went viral on social media.

Ahead of UFC 291, Alex Pereira cleared the air surrounding the viral Walmart video. During the media interaction, Pereira revealed that the individual who followed him at Walmart was a USADA agent:

"To be honest, that video started as a joke. When I was leaving my house for Walmart actually USADA came to my house so, the guy had to follow me. I made the video pranking it like somebody was chasing me. Actually, it was a USADA guy."

Jan Blachowicz responds to the possibility of wrestling Alex Pereira

Jan Blachowicz demonstrated his reliable grappling skills in his fight against Israel Adesanya. Despite his preference for striking, Blachowicz has repeatedly stated that his plan against Alex Pereira is to engage in stand-up striking.

During Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, Blachowicz discussed the possibility of grappling with Pereira if the need arises:

"I am stand-up fighter and I like fighting stand-up, so I have to check my stand-up against someone like Pereira. But if I don't feel good, if I take some punches, for sure I'm gonna use wrestling and take him down because also, I'm not stupid. I know what I have to do to win this fight and I use all my tools to do it."

