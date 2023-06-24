“Bro got racially profiled” - Walmart worker under fire for tailing UFC star Alex Pereira inside the store

Fans on social media are making jokes about a Walmart worker following Alex Pereira around the store.

Pereira has solidified himself as one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet. The 35-year-old Brazilian has the skills to do severe damage to trained fighters, making him a deadly threat to the average person.

‘Poatan’ recently made a trip to Walmart and recorded a video of someone believed to work at the store following him closely. Once the footage went viral on Twitter, fans were shocked by what they saw, including some saying:

“wrong dude to be tailing at a walmart lol”

war ʎɟslǝq 🇩🇴 @beIsfy wrong dude to be tailing at a walmart lol

“He could rob that whole store and they wouldn’t be able to do a thing lol”

CJ_Swift @xSchwartzy @SpinninBackfist He could rob that whole store and they wouldn't be able to do a thing lol

“He does not get paid enough to die on the job lmao”

$nadjritzcalod @nadjritzcalod @SpinninBackfist He does not get paid enough to die on the job lmao

“My mind can’t process on how easy he knocks out some of the best fighters in the world, can’t imagine what he would do to a Walmart security guard”

Angel. @angel18kira @SpinninBackfist My mind can't process on how easy he knocks out some of the best fighters in the world, can't imagine what he would do to a Walmart security guard

“Damn bro got racially profiled. He’s truly an American now”

Raji @yaboyraji @beIsfy Damn bro got racially profiled. He's truly an American now

Alex Pereira has the self-control and patience to avoid an unnecessary physical altercation. The former UFC middleweight champion has bigger fish to fry as he looks to climb the rankings in a new division next month.

Alex Pereira looks to make a statement in his UFC light heavyweight debut on July 29

In April of this year, Alex Pereira was dethroned of the UFC middleweight title by Israel Adesanya. Shortly after the loss, Pereira announced he would move up to 205 pounds, limiting the brutal weight cut he was enduring.

On July 29, Pereira makes his light heavyweight debut at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah. ‘Poatan’ will have to sink or swim at 205 pounds, as he’s been matched up against the number three-ranked Jan Blachowicz.

Blachowicz last fought in a vacant light heavyweight title fight against Magomed Ankalaev in December 2022. After the five rounds concluded, the bout ended in a draw, leading to the UFC moving the division in another direction. The hard-hitting Polish fighter now looks to bounce back by spoiling Pereira’s debut at 205 pounds.

