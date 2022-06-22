"I saw Dana White and Joe Rogan jump" - Adrian Yanez hoping for more main card spots after Tony Kelley KO

UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez recently expressed his excitement after securing a win over Tony Kelley at the recently concluded UFC Austin.

Adrian Yanez faced Tony Kelley at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett and secured a stunning win via a brutal first-round knockout.

In a recent appearance on The Schaub Show, Yanez discussed his win at UFC Austin. Yanez also stated how excited he got when he saw UFC President Dana White and commentator Joe Rogan rise up from their seats. Both of them were impressed with his performance against Kelley.

"I saw Dana White and Joe Rogan jump out their seat after this one so I was pretty excited about that like I didn't notice in the moment where they were sitting at but yeah after watching the replay and saw them jump up and just be like "Holy S**t!". I was like, "That's so f***ing cool!"."

The 28-year-old also seemed hopeful that he would get more opportunities to fight in the upcoming main events and pay-per-views. He will look to to climb his way up in the promotion in the UFC.

Speaking about his aspirations in the promotion, the bantamweight contender further said:

"I don't mind opening up the main cards because that's where the most eyes get. The featured bout on the prelims is cool too but I'd rather be just opening up the main card...Main event and Fight Night."

He added:

"I think that would be an amazing experience, so I can start getting five rounds in, start getting that main event exposure on Fight Nights so it just builds me up even higher and after that I think the pay-per-views would be amazing too because those are a whole bunch of eyes as well..."

Check out the full interview of Adrian Yanez on The Schaub Show below:

Adrian Yanez interested in taking on Sean O'Malley next

During the post-fight conference at UFC Austin, Adrian Yanez expressed his interest in signing a bout against Sean O'Malley by the end of the year. He stated how his rankings will be boosted if he manages to defeat O'Malley.

Speaking about a potential bout against 'Sugar', Yanez said:

"I absolutely see that happening and I see it happening probably ...honestly, I think by the end of this year. He gets past Pedro Munhoz, I just knocked out Tony Kelley, I have another spectacular win and then let's just say he sits for a second, weighs out his options, I'm there. Like, I'll be there."

He added:

"I don't mind fighting him at all because I just know, me knocking out Sugar Sean is gonna just bump me way up high. So I'm a 100% down for that fight."

Watch Adrian Yanez give his thoughts on Sean O'Malley below:

Adrian Yanez is currently on a five-fight win streak in the UFC and holds a pro-record of 16-3-0. Meanwhile, O'Malley is on a three-fight win streak and is scheduled to take on Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.

The fight between Yanez and O'Malley is sure to be a barnburner given it comes to fruition in the division.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far