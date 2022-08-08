“I’m sorry I KO’d you” - Adriano Moraes apologizes to Demetrious Johnson in behind-the-scenes clip of first fight

Adriano Moraes made history when he knocked out flyweight great Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson in their ONE on TNT 1 main event in April 2021.

‘Mikinho’ became the first man to KO the former world champion, doing so with a spectacular knee that landed flush on Johnson’s chin as he was attempting to work his way up from the ground.

Moraes’ victory over Johnson sent shockwaves throughout the MMA community as ‘Mighty Mouse’ entered the bout as a significant favorite to capture his first piece of ONE Championship gold. Johnson will get a second opportunity to dethrone Moraes when the two meet in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1, the promotion’s debut on the popular Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

In a behind-the-scenes look from the pair's first meeting provided on the ONE Championship YouTube channel, a humble and respectful Adriano Moraes can be seen apologizing to Johnson for knocking him out moments after the shocking finish.

“Gear up for the colossal ONE Flyweight World Title rematch between reigning king Adriano Moraes and MMA great Demetrious Johnson at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26 by taking an all-access look at their first meeting!”

Catch the video below:

Adriano Moraes’ massive knee to Demetrious Johnson is not something North American fans are used to seeing

When ONE Championship debuts on Amazon Prime on August 26, 200 million subscribers will have the opportunity to see combat sports’ biggest global stage, many for the first time. Unlike North American promotions that operate under the Unified Rules of MMA, ONE operates under the Global Martial Arts Rule Set. The key difference between the two is that the latter allows knees to a downed opponent.

This rule was on full display when Adriano Moraes knocked out ‘Mighty Mouse’ with a crushing knee as Johnson was down on the mat. Following the contest, some debated whether or not knees to a downed opponent should be allowed.

However, the majority of professional fighters are in favor of the rule, including retired British MMA star Dan Hardy who said:

“It was the knee that finished him off. It was a really well timed knee. The knees to the head on the ground is a different rule, and that’s something you will see in ONE Championship. I mean, I think it’s a very interesting rule. I like it. I would’ve loved to fight under those rules.”

Catch Hardy's thoughts on the fight-ending knee in the video below:

Even the recipient of the knee, Demetrious Johnson, is in favor of the rule. Following the loss to Adriano Moraes, Johnson said:

“I know this isn’t a street fight. We’re not fightin' on the street, but if you knock somebody down, you can blast them in the face and that’s essentially what happened tonight. You know, I was on my back. I was trying to get up, had my arm in there, and he delivered a phenomenal knee and he took me out. I’m totally supportive of these rules. If the roles were reversed, I would have blasted his sh** too.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard