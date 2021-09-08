"It has to be fixed" - Dan Hardy on Paddy Pimblett's major technical flaw and if he can become a UFC champion

Paddy Pimblett recently made an impressive debut against Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till. Pimblett survived an early onslaught from the Brazilian and went on to defeat him via a first-round TKO.

But Dan Hardy recently pointed out a major flaw in Paddy Pimblett's game, something which could cost him the title in the future.

During his fight against Vendramini, Pimbett's high chin was repeatedly getting caught by looping shots. According to Hardy, this could prove fatal against elite strikers in the division like Justin Gaethje.

Asked if Paddy Pimblett could get the strap without fixing the issue, Dan Hardy told Submission Radio:

"It definitely needs fixing. I mean, you know, one of the first things you learn in martial arts, in boxing, in kickboxing, is keep your chin down. You know, tuck your chin. I will say it a hundred times in sparring tomorrow morning and people still won't do it but I will keep yelling at them. I think he can get a long way. And the more success he has, the further he'll get because that confidence will carry. But there's always a Justin Gaethje or a Michael Chandler, someone who can walk you straight into a power punch. And they are far more frequently found in the lightweight division."

Catch Dan Hardy's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Dan Hardy predicts stardom for Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett is often compared to Conor McGregor owing to their similar personalities and stints as a Cage Warriors champion. Many believe that 'The Baddy' will follow in the footsteps of the Irishman and replicate his stardom.

Also Read

Dan Hardy also believes Paddy Pimblett is destined for glory. Comparing him to Sean O'Malley, Hardy told Submission Radio:

"I don't really see a limit to Paddy's potential. Certainly not his fame. I mean, you've got Sean O'Malley over in the US doing his thing. Paddy Pimblett over here is gonna be just as popular. Like he is a unique character, people are gonna wanna know what he is doing on a daily basis. He's always got something funny to say, he's always got a smile on his face."

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Send me location!"

Us: Right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard