"Ruotolo brothers are no joke" - Adriano Moraes enjoys Tye and Kade's ONE 157 winning performances

The Ruotolo brothers sent shockwaves around the globe with their winning performances at last night’s ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot event. They sparked reactions all over social media with their fearlessness.

Brazilian ONE champion Adriano Moraes summed it up perfectly with the tweet:

"Ruotolo brothers are no joke"

Kade defeated Shinya Aoki via unanimous decision in what was a dominant performance. Meanwhile, Tye tapped out Garry Tonon with a swift D’Arce choke in less than 2 minutes.

Deservingly, Tye Ruotolo was awarded the $50,000 bonus for his jaw-dropping submission of the five-time EBI champ and former UFC fighter.

None could’ve predicted that these two underdogs would return home victorious. Even Adriano Moraes predicted Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon over the Ruotolo brothers the day before the illustrious event.

So what's the takeaway here? Don’t underestimate the Ruotolo brothers, period.

Garry Tonon game for rematch with one of the Ruotolo brothers

Post-fight, Garry Tonon congratulated Tye Ruotolo on Twitter and said he was game for a rematch with the young prodigy.

He tweeted:

"Thanks to everyone that tuned in, props to tye, he’s a killer. I would love to run it back one day soon.”

Fans of 'Lion-Killer' were left wanting with his performance, when instead of attacking with some urgency, he played the waiting game and landed into a submission.

One fan in particular was bold enough to ask Tonon about his lack of urgency in his game plan.

The fan asked:

"Seemed like you were a bit nonchalant with him, would you change your approach in a rematch?”

To which Tonon responded:

"1000% I was just gonna ride out some of the poking prodding bs that he does at the beginning and turn it up a little later, but I think against a guy like him I gotta come at him with the same aggressive energy from the start as my canuto match.”

A proven master of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, it was unlike Tonen to have been defeated so quickly on the mat. However, it would be an amazing opportunity to watch the five-time EBI champ redeem himself and really show what he’s capable of should Tye agree to a second go-around in the circle..

