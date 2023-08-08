Adult star Kendra Lust impressed with Aljamain Sterling's ripped physique; predicts wild crowd moment for UFC 292

Adult star Kendra Lust was left impressed by Aljamain Sterling's physique going into his UFC 292 clash against Sean O'Malley. Lust, who is an avid UFC fan, also keeps up with the lives of most UFC stars and regularly weighs in on topics of current relevance in the sport.

While Sterling has always boasted of decent conditioning, 'Funk Master' is looking like an absolute physical specimen ahead of his title defense which goes down at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on August 19. Like the majority of fans, Lust also believes that O'Malley is in for a tough night against Sterling at UFC 292.

The adult actress wrote:

"Trouble for him in 2 weeks:"

Kendra Lust also predicted that the infamous WWE chant 'You Can't Wrestle' might break out for 'Sugar' at the TD Garden come fight night. The 44-year-old added:

"I feel like the wwe chant is gonna start … you can’t wrestle lol"

The origin of the 'You Can't Wrestle' chant can be traced back to John Cena's rise to the top in the WWE. Many fans did not accept Cena as the best wrestler in the promotion as they believed he relied too much on his charisma to make up for his lack of technical skills.

The chant has since become a part of WWE pop culture with many stars like Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns being at the receiving end on occasions.

Aljamain Sterling was not impressed by Cory Sandhagen's wrestling display against Rob Font

Cory Sandhagen borrowed a page from Aljamain Sterling's handbook in his decision win over Rob Font last weekend. In typical Sterling fashion, 'The Sandman' drowned Font from the top position for three rounds to pick up a rather lukewarm decision win.

However, 'Funkmaster' who called it a 'sh*t fight' overall, was not impressed by Sandhagen's wrestling display. The UFC bantamweight champ told ESPN:

“I just think he could have done a little bit more on top. Your tricep doesn’t stop you from dropping elbows. It doesn’t stop you from punching. There’s levels to this, and respect to him for implementing grappling now to his arsenal – but there’s levels...The only thing that I will say is, [Sandhagen] had positions where he could have capitalized and done a lot of cool things with the dominant positions that he had and he just kinda chose to stay on top and just coast his way to the finish."

