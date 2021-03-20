After Conor McGregor, teammate Dillon Danis takes a jibe at Khabib Nurmagomedov following his official retirement

After Conor McGregor, his Brazilian jiu-jitsu trainer Dillon Danis has now taken a dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov following the Russian's official retirement from MMA.

Dillon Danis took to Twitter to share an image of himself and Nurmagomedov from the chaotic aftermath of UFC 229 to wish him a happy retirement, albeit sarcastically. Following his victory against Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Nurmagomedov immediately climbed the octagon fence and leaped into McGregor's teammates, trying to get his hands on Danis.

happy retirement khabob, take the tighty whities you shit in that night with you never forget ❤️ 🏃 💩 pic.twitter.com/O2b71Pi5Tl — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 20, 2021

Dillon Danis' latest message to Nurmagomedov clearly proves that there is still no love lost between the two camps, even though more than two years have passed since the fight. Reacting to Nurmagomedov's recent announcement about officially retiring from MMA, McGregor took to social media to take a dig at the Russian.

The Irishman reminded Nurmagomedov that it was he who changed the Russian's life for the better. McGregor possibly indicated the rise in Nurmagomedov's career earnings since their fight at UFC 229 back in October 2018.

“Happy retirement kid, smell ya later. Never forget who came in the game and made ye. Straight from my big Irish balls. Remember folks, if you hate cutting weight so much, all you have to do is move up a division. God bless,” McGregor wrote.

The Russian never had to look back since the fight with McGregor and is likely the second-highest-paid superstar in the UFC. Truly, Conor McGregor does have the capacity to change the lives of people. A fight against him earns fighters the popularity and payday they've always dreamt of.

However, since beating McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov's popularity has skyrocketed beyond anyone's wildest expectations and only Nurmagomedov himself has to be credited for it. His dominant performances inside the octagon captured the attention of fans across the globe and he is no less a prizefighter than his Irish rival.

Khabib Nurmagomedov no longer on the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings list

UFC pound-for-pound rankings released for first time since Khabib retirement with Jon Jones top of the list https://t.co/lzz8lnjf4W — The Sun MMA (@TheSunMMA) March 20, 2021

Since Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially retired, he is no longer on the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings list. This also means that Jon Jones will now reclaim his position as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC currently.