"After talking sh*t about Brazil, I'm surprised he didn't die" - Fans react to old video of Alex Pereira shaking hands with Colby Covington

MMA Fans were recently treated to an old video of Alex Pereira shaking hands with Colby Covington. In the video, 'Chaos' can be seen being introduced to 'Poatan' at the American Top Team gym in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Social media has erupted with mixed reactions to the footage of Covington shaking hands with Pereira. Many were surprised to see them greet each other cordially despite Covington's distasteful comments about Pereira's native Brazil. @boxingloading wrote:

"After talking sh*t about Brazil, I'm surprised he didn't die"

@nthowrld___ wrote:

"I bet he won't say brazil you are filthy animals in front of Pereira lmaoo"

Some users started predicting the outcome of a potential clash between the two, with many believing that 'Chaos' will dominate the Brazilian on the ground. @agha_harisss44 wrote:

"Lol we're talking as if Colby won't wrestle f*ck Alex"

@lukagg_98 commented:

"colby would maul pereira tho"

Colby Covington truly became the UFC's heel after his "filthy animals" comments in 2017. After a shutout decision victory over Brazilian ace Demian Maia in front of his home crowd, 'Chaos' said in his post-fight octagon interview:

“I should’ve knocked him [Demian Maia] out. Brazil, you’re a dump, all you filthy animals suck!”

Colby Covington claims to have saved his career with his infamous comments on Brazil

Colby Covington's UFC future did not look bright going into his clash against Demian Maia in 2017. The bout was the last fight on Covington's contract and he believes the UFC wasn't keen on re-signing him.

However, a dominant win over Maia and subsequent interview laden with distasteful comments about Brazil would change Covington's career forever. 'Chaos' claims that the UFC had no plans of re-signing him as he was not entertaining both in terms of his persona and fight style.

According to Covington, his infamous promo after his victory over Maia was responsible for saving his career. The former interim UFC welterweight champion said on The Candace Owens Show:

"So before this fight, they told me no matter what happens – I was ranked No.6 in the world – we’re not re-signing you... So I go and shoot this promo, and I wasn’t supposed to have my job, but that promo goes so viral on the internet, the UFC’s like, ‘We have to keep him. We have to re-sign him because that promo was so big.’ So that’s what saved my career."

